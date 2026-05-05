Greenberg Traurig Represents PIMCO in Major Debt Financing Deal for Oracle Data Center Project

Multidisciplinary team of about 30 Greenberg Traurig attorneys advises PIMCO Funds on transaction

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented funds and accounts managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO) in acquiring a significant portion of a $14 billion private-debt package that will finance the development of Oracle's data center project in Saline Township, Michigan.

The data center, which is part of OpenAI's Stargate project, is expected to offer 1 gigawatt of capacity upon completion by developer Related Digital. PIMCO is one of the world's leading fixed-income investment managers, and PIMCO-managed funds were the biggest buyer of the bonds.

"Greenberg Traurig is proud to work alongside PIMCO on a transaction that helps advance the next wave of AI and digital infrastructure development," Miami Corporate Shareholder Joshua B. Forman, Chicago Real Estate Shareholder Shawn K. Ronda, and Los Angeles Real Estate Shareholder Garin T. Muranaka, who co-led a multidisciplinary deal team of about 30 Greenberg Traurig attorneys, said in a joint statement. "The financing underscores PIMCO's leadership in structuring sophisticated private capital solutions for today's rapidly evolving infrastructure needs."

The core Greenberg Traurig deal team also included Dallas Corporate Shareholder Thomas Woolsey, Fort Lauderdale Real Estate Shareholders Stephen F. Katz and Daniel N. Naydenov, Miami Corporate Shareholder Guillaume Le Masson, Austin Corporate Of Counsel Ryan Yergensen, and Tampa Corporate Associate Chase Wathen.

The attorneys are members of Greenberg Traurig's Digital Infrastructure Industry Group, which serves clients in the data center, digital infrastructure, and telecommunications industries. Leveraging the firm's global platform, the group comprises more than 110 attorneys from multiple practice areas worldwide, including Corporate, Energy & Natural Resources, Environmental, and Real Estate, to advise clients on a wide range of transactions, from hyperscale leasing and data center developments to land acquisitions and joint ventures.

About Greenberg Traurig's Digital Infrastructure Group: Greenberg Traurig's Digital Infrastructure Group is dedicated to serving clients in the data center, digital infrastructure, and telecommunications industries. We understand the unique operational and legal challenges in this space and are well-equipped to help you pursue your objectives. Our team has experience advising clients on a wide range of transactions in this sector, including hyperscale leasing, land acquisitions, data center developments, joint ventures, debt financings, and mergers and acquisitions, to name a few. We represent some of the world's largest data center operators, cloud service providers, and telecommunications carriers on complex transactions such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, joint ventures, and development projects. Our deep industry knowledge, combined with core transactional experience, allows us to effectively identify key risks and structure transactions in ways that align with your goals.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP