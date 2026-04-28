Greenberg Traurig Selected as Winner and Finalist in 2026 California Legal Awards

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was recognized in one category and shortlisted in another in the 2026 California Legal Awards, presented by The Recorder and Law.com. Honorees will be recognized at a ceremony June 24 at the Sheraton Grand in Los Angeles.

Shareholder Gretchen A. Ramos, global co-chair of the firm's Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice, was selected for recognition in the Women Leaders in Tech Law category, which honors women attorneys driving innovation, leadership, and excellence across technology‑focused legal practices.

In addition, Greenberg Traurig was shortlisted in the Community Advocacy and Impact Initiative category, which recognizes organizations that demonstrate a meaningful commitment to advancing community engagement and social impact through advocacy efforts. The firm's Los Angeles office led a sustained wildfire recovery initiative in 2025, providing critical legal and community support to residents, nonprofits, and businesses affected by the fires.

The California Legal Awards celebrate the achievements of law firms, attorneys, and legal departments shaping California's dynamic legal landscape, according to the publication.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP