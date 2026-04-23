Greenberg Traurig's London Real Estate Finance Team Achieves Record Year, Promotes William Lo to Shareholder

LONDON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London Real Estate Finance team has delivered a record year, advising on transactions with a combined value exceeding £5 billion across a broad range of asset classes, clients, and financing structures.

Reflecting the team's continued growth, William Lo has been promoted to shareholder, recognising his key role in the practice and its ongoing development. Priyanka Verma also was promoted, to senior associate, underscoring the breadth and depth of the team, which comprises four shareholders and nine attorneys.

The London team is shortlisted as part of a multidisciplinary team for Real Estate Team of the Year at The Lawyer Awards 2026, in connection with advising The UK Housing Platform Fund, advised by Waypoint Asset Management, on its £1.1 billion "take private" of The PRS REIT plc, one of the most significant build-to-rent transactions in recent U.K. market history. The winners will be announced June 16. In addition, the team has been shortlisted for Lawyer of the Year at the PROPS Awards, taking place May 14.

Duncan Hubbard, chair of London Real Estate Finance, said: "The strength of the real estate finance market continues to present compelling opportunities, and our record year reflects both that environment and the trust our clients place in us. We are seeing sustained demand across a diverse range of transactions, and our continued growth is a direct result of the team's ability to deliver complex, high-value deals."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP