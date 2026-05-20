Greenberg Traurig's Capital Markets Practice Recognized Across Five Winning Deals of the Year at Islamic Finance News Awards 2025

DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig's Capital Markets Practice has been recognized across five winning Deals of the Year at the Islamic Finance News (IFN) Awards 2025.

IFN is the industry's leading news provider, featuring the largest bank of Islamic finance-related articles and coverage, and is well-regarded in the region. The awards recognize standout Islamic finance transactions across sectors and geographies for their innovation, execution, and market impact. The winners will be honored at the IFN Awards ceremony Sept. 22 in Dubai.

Greenberg Traurig advised on the following winning deals:

UAE Deal of the Year 2025 — Arada Developments' $ 450 million Sukuk

Kuwait Deal of the Year 2025 — Kuwait International Bank's $ 300 million Tier II Sukuk

Hybrid Deal of the Year 2025 — Arada Developments' $ 450 million Sukuk

Mudarabah Deal of the Year 2025 — Kuwait Finance House's $ 850 million Additional Tier 1 Sukuk

Regulatory Deal of the Year 2025 — Kuwait International Bank's $ 300 million Tier II Sukuk

The deals were led by Greenberg Traurig's Dubai-based Capital Markets team, including Shareholder Alex Roussos, Senior Associate James Osun-Sanmi, Senior Associate Sana Siddiqui, Associate Olga Efstathiou, Practice Group Attorney Katie Phillips, and Paralegal Oshin Maheshwari.

"Congratulations to the team on being recognized across five winning deals, undertaken in a relatively short period of time," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "Our strategy in the Middle East has been focused on bringing in experienced lateral partners on the ground, expanding our work in key industries, and becoming a key ally to regional and international clients alike. We are proud of all of our teams."

Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Greenberg Traurig's Middle East Regional chair and managing shareholder of the Riyadh office, added: "The IFN Awards are among the most coveted awards in the global Islamic finance industry. Our capital markets and finance teams played a pivotal role in advising on several of the key transactions in the market, demonstrating the strength and depth of our offering."

"We are incredibly proud of our team's recognition across five Deals of the Year at the IFN Awards," Chadi Salloum and Shibeer Ahmed, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Dubai location, said in a joint statement. "This achievement is a testament to the exceptional talent, dedication, and collaborative spirit of our lawyers and professionals, who work tirelessly to deliver outstanding results for our clients across the region."

"We are very pleased to have been recognized by IFN for the key role we have demonstrated advising on core deals across the GCC, which reflects our leading position in structuring and executing Shariah-compliant capital markets transactions. We are proud to have supported our clients on these groundbreaking and innovative deals. Islamic capital markets have shown incredible strength and resilience over the last 20 years and will continue to grow rapidly as structures evolve and the popularity of these instruments reaches new markets," Roussos said.

The IFN Awards follow on from the IFN KSA Dialogues 2025 event on Nov. 19, 2025, where Ahmed and Roussos featured as panellists discussing "Shaping the Future: Islamic Investment Products and Asset Management in Saudi Arabia" and "Accelerating Islamic Finance in Saudi Arabia: Banking, Capital Markets, Technology and ESG."

Greenberg Traurig launched in the Middle East in 2023 with offices in Riyadh and Dubai. Since then, the firm has been growing steadily in the region, adding an office in Abu Dhabi in 2025 and planting key roots in the industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including real estate, infrastructure and transportation, energy and natural resources, hospitality, finance and restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private credit, sports and entertainment — including venue, talent, entertainment, licensing, and other needs — capital markets, and arbitrations and disputes.

Greenberg Traurig's Riyadh office is operated by Greenberg Traurig through Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity. Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office is operated by Greenberg Traurig Limited.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP