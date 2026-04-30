Greenberg Traurig Tokyo Hosts ANREV Briefing on Real Assets, Data Centres and AI

TOKYO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Tokyo office recently hosted and sponsored a briefing for the Asian Association for Investors in Non‑Listed Real Estate Vehicles (ANREV), bringing together institutional investors and industry professionals to discuss emerging trends in real assets, data centres, and artificial intelligence.

The program featured a panel discussion titled "Real Assets & New Technologies: Data Centres & AI Opportunities," with Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Joel H. Rothstein, chair of the firm's Asia Real Estate Practice, among the speakers. Panelists discussed how advances in AI are reshaping capital allocation, infrastructure planning, and investment strategies across global real asset markets, with a particular focus on the growing demand for data centre assets throughout the Asia‑Pacific region.

"Greenberg Traurig's sponsorship of the ANREV briefing underscores the firm's continued commitment to supporting industry dialogue around emerging trends shaping the global real estate and infrastructure landscape," Rothstein said. "These conversations are increasingly important as investors and developers navigate the rapid convergence of digital infrastructure, real estate, and emerging technologies."

Rothstein focuses his practice on cross‑border real estate transactions and investments, advising institutional investors, private equity sponsors, and asset managers on acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, and development projects across Asia, the United States, and other global markets. He regularly counsels clients on complex, multijurisdictional matters involving commercial real estate, digital infrastructure, and alternative real assets, drawing on Greenberg Traurig's global platform to support international investment strategies.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP