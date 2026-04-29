Greenberg Traurig's House Band, The Meltones, Plays It Forward for The Headstrong Project, Again Wins Law Rocks LA

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's house band, The Meltones, won the battle of the bands at Law Rocks Los Angeles during a sold-out concert Friday night at a historic West Hollywood venue, Whisky A Go Go.

The firm raised more than $65,000 via donations and sponsorship, $41,000 of which goes to The Headstrong Project, a nonprofit providing military veterans with mental health support and resources. Law Rocks said it raised a total of more than $569,000 over three nights, setting a record for money raised in Los Angeles in the last 15 years.

The Meltones opened with a Green Day anthem, which had the audience cheering, and kept on rocking through the rest of the set. The raucous Sunset Strip appearance was The Meltones' second Los Angeles gig. The winning band was selected based on a combination of donations raised, ticket sales and sponsorship, and judges' score. Greenberg Traurig was also a Hall of Fame sponsor of the event.

The Meltones include:

The Meltones, named after firm co-founder Mel Greenberg, has been the Greenberg Traurig "house band" since the mid-1980s. Law Rocks is a global organization raising funds for local nonprofits and promoting youth music education.

In November, The Meltones won Law Rocks NYC for the 10th consecutive year, raising more than $100,000 in donations for The Door, setting a record for money raised in a single year by a firm at Law Rocks NYC. The band also won Law Rocks Miami for the fourth consecutive year, raising donations for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP