Greenberg Traurig Wins 2025 Law360 Construction Practice Group of the Year Award

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Construction Law Practice has been honored with a 2025 Law360 Practice Group of the Year award. The award represents the third Law360 Construction Practice Group of the Year recognition in the past six years for Greenberg Traurig, following wins in 2020 and 2022.

The annual awards, now in their 16th year, honor practice groups that handled prominent litigation wins and significant transactions during 2025, Law360 said.

"This honor reflects the strength and depth of our multidisciplinary construction team, which guides clients throughout the full lifecycle of their most complex and high‑profile construction projects nationally and worldwide," Michael J. Thomas and Mark E. Ferrario, co-chairs of the firm's Construction Law Practice, said in a joint statement. "We firmly believe that our transactional practice makes us better litigators, and vice versa — enabling us to provide developers and other clients with sophisticated legal advice that helps them succeed."

The practice team, which comprises approximately 80 attorneys in 20 offices around the globe, achieved major milestones for clients in 2025, demonstrating its ability to deliver strategic, solutions-oriented counsel on complex construction projects, including negotiating prime contracts and representing clients in development litigation.

Among its recent achievements, the team represented the plaintiffs in a lawsuit surrounding Brickell City Centre in Miami, securing one of the largest recoveries in a construction defect case in Florida history. The team also obtained a complete defense victory on behalf of its developer client in a construction defect lawsuit involving a large-scale, mixed-use condo project in Miami's Coconut Grove. Additionally, the practice secured a complete victory at trial on behalf of its lender client in a lien priority dispute surrounding a stalled, graffiti-covered mixed-use condo project in downtown Los Angeles.

