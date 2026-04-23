Greenberg Traurig's Environmental, Real Estate Practices Shortlisted for Chambers Awards 2026

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Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Apr 23, 2026, 13:00 ET

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Environmental and Real Estate practices have been shortlisted by Chambers for the 2026 Environment Law Firm of the Year and Real Estate Law Firm of the Year awards. Winners will be announced at a ceremony June 11 at The Plaza Hotel in New York.

Greenberg Traurig is one of six finalists in each category.

The Chambers Law Firm of the Year awards recognize outstanding legal work, strategic growth, and client services over the past year, honoring both national and international firms based on independent research and in-depth market analysis. These award nominations and ultimate winners are determined through extensive research and interviews conducted by Chambers' team of over 250 research analysts.

Greenberg Traurig's Environmental and Real Estate practices guide clients through complex challenges with business-driven, innovative legal strategies.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP

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