Greenberg Traurig's Jane McLaughlin Selected for City & State's 2026 'Who's Who in Energy' List

ALBANY, N.Y., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane E. McLaughlin, of counsel in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Albany office, has been named to the 2026 City & State "Who's Who in Energy" list.

This honor "highlights the key stakeholders who are in the middle of the high-stakes debate over New York's energy future."

McLaughlin has wide-ranging governmental and legislative experience, with a strong focus on renewable New York state energy and environmental law, policy, and regulatory issues. She represents many renewable energy developers, advising on state and federal policy matters and regularly providing advice and counsel to clients on a broad range of regulatory matters before the New York State Public Service Commission, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting, and the New York Independent System Operator.

Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, McLaughlin served as the director of legislative affairs for DEC, legislative counsel for the New York State Department of Health, and legislative counsel and committee director in the New York State Senate. She also has served as counsel to the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officers, working on various matters pertaining to municipal government. In addition to her energy and environmental practice areas, she also advises her clients on a myriad of other policy areas, including transportation, housing, and procurement issues.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP