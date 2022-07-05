Greenfilled Enables Cost-Effective Healthy Aging

The Sustainable Supplement Brand Is Proud To Be "Good For You and Good for the Planet"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The supplement market is overrun with countless products. While variety and diversity are helpful in the health and wellness industry, the number of options can be paralyzing for consumers looking to address their overall health. It's easy to spend far too much on countless supplements in the name of bettering one's health. For those, in particular, who are looking to manage age-related health concerns, Greenfilled has a single, comprehensive solution: plankton.

Greenfilled is a "green and natural" health and wellness brand that specializes in creating clean, effective supplements that lean on its flagship ingredient, TetraSOD®. This is obtained from marine phytoplankton (that is, plant-based plankton) that is sustainably grown and harvested right in the state-of-the-art facility of Greenfilled's parent company, Spain-based Fitoplancton Marino.

"The mission at Fitoplancton Marino is to Research, Develop, and Supply microalgae-based products and functional ingredients that contribute to improving the good health and quality of life of our consumers," says Enrique Castaño. The Greenfilled COO goes on to explain that his company utilizes TetraSOD® in all of its product formulations with the primary goal of helping consumers age gracefully.

"All of our products have the same focus, which is to minimize the damages caused by oxidative stress and the health challenges caused by aging," Castaño continues, "The goal is to combine the potent plankton-infused supplement with various other healthy ingredients to target each product's effects toward different health challenges. That way Greenfilled products can be used as both an anti-aging preventative as well as to reactively address different areas of health."

Greenfilled currently has three different phytoplankton supplements on the market:

Memory.

Energy.

Perform.

Each of these starts with TetraSOD® as a foundational, anti-aging building block. In the case of the Perform supplement, Vitamin C is added to the mix to help reduce fatigue and recovery time. Similarly, the Energy label combines TetraSOD® and Ashwagandha, and Memory brings together the plankton product and a robust smorgasbord of Ginko Biloba, Panax Ginseng, and Bacopa Monnieri.

Each supplement offers its own unique form of support. All of them help consumers age gracefully. They bolster existing health and aid in managing ongoing concerns — all in a natural and sustainable manner. To quote the brand's motto, the solution is "good for you and good for the planet."

About Greenfilled: Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spanish-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Super Oxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

