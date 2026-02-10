Greenheck Group and Premise Health Announce New Partnership to Expand Onsite and Virtual Access to Care

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenheck Group, a global leader in manufacturing commercial air movement, control, and conditioning equipment, and Premise Health, the nation's leading direct healthcare provider and one of the largest digital providers, announced a partnership to enhance Greenheck Group's approach to health and wellness by providing more than 4,400 team members and their families access to affordable, high-quality care.

Located onsite at its flagship campus in Schofield, Wisconsin, the Greenheck Group Wellness Center has expanded services while maintaining continuity of care for approximately 2,500 Greenheck Group team members and their families. Integrating Premise Health’s advanced primary care model, the center will provide high-quality services such as primary care, behavioral health, pharmacy, physical therapy, wellness coaching, care management and care navigation.

As part of Greenheck Group's long-term investment in the health and well-being of its team members, the company is strengthening that commitment by partnering with Premise to expand services at its existing wellness center in Schofield, Wisconsin, extend virtual access to care to all team members, and open a second wellness center and pharmacy in Shelby, North Carolina later this year. The expanded onsite and virtual care model reflects Greenheck Group's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare while helping to mitigate the impact of rising healthcare costs for team members and their families.

"At Greenheck Group, providing accessible, high-quality healthcare for our team members and their families is a long-standing priority," said Greenheck Group Chief Human Resources Officer Carrie Strobel. "This partnership allows us to strengthen and expand our onsite care, extend access through virtual services, and continue being thoughtful stewards of our healthcare programs—helping ensure care remains affordable and accessible for the people who depend on it."

The first milestone of the partnership, the expansion of the Greenheck Group Wellness Center in Schofield, Wisconsin, was completed this month. Located onsite at the company's flagship campus, the wellness center has long served team members and their families in the region. Through the partnership with Premise Health, the wellness center will expand its services while maintaining continuity of care with the same trusted providers many team members have established relationships with. The Schofield wellness center provides onsite care to approximately 2,500 Greenheck Group team members and family members in the surrounding area.

Practicing within Premise Health's advanced primary care model, the dedicated, fully integrated care team will focus on improving health outcomes and member experiences through a whole-person approach to care, with services such as primary care, behavioral health, pharmacy, physical therapy, radiology, wellness coaching, care management and care navigation.

"We're delighted to announce our partnership with Greenheck Group," said Premise Chief Operating Officer Beth Ratliff. "Driven by their forward-looking approach, the Schofield wellness center expansion is a milestone that serves as a marker of their continued commitment to enhancing the lives of their people. Premise is proud to embark alongside Greenheck Group on this journey toward the lifelong health and wellness of their people."

In addition, with the My Premise Health app, Greenheck Group team members and their families will have virtual access to care through Premise's digital wellness center, where they'll have the ability to schedule appointments, message their providers, and request refills for prescriptions.

At Greenheck Group's manufacturing campus in Shelby, North Carolina, construction has started on a second wellness center and pharmacy in partnership with Premise. The organizations broke ground on the 12,000-square-foot facility last July. Slated to open this summer, the wellness center will provide many of the same expanded services available in Wisconsin for nearly 1,000 Greenheck Group team members and their families in the region.

On February 18, Greenheck Group will celebrate the new partnership and wellness center expansion in Schofield, Wisconsin, alongside team members and their families who will have the opportunity to tour the facility and meet their Premise care team.

About Premise Health

Premise Health serves large organizations and their people with exceptional healthcare. It partners with commercial and municipal employers, health plans, unions, and tribes, serving millions of members at more than 800 wellness centers in 46 states and Guam.

Premise's mission is to help people get, stay, and be well. With a comprehensive advanced primary care model, decades of expertise in occupational health, and more than 30 types of care, it provides easy access to amazing member experiences that improve health and lower healthcare costs.

Premise is the leading direct healthcare company and one of the largest digital providers in the country. For more information, visit www.premisehealth.com.

About Greenheck Group

Established in 1947, Greenheck Group is a global leader in manufacturing commercial air movement, control, and conditioning equipment, providing engineered solutions across a range of non-residential applications and industries. The company has grown to over 5,500 employees in the United States, Mexico, and India. Greenheck Group produces products under the following brands: Greenheck (the founding flagship brand), Accurex, Airolite, Innovent, Metalaire, and Valent. For more information, visit www.greenheckgroup.com.

Media Contacts :

Valerie Somerville

Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

Rachel James

Director of Culture, Engagement, and Corporate Communications

Greenheck Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Premise Health