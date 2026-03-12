Premise Health and Crossover Health complete merger, embark on transformation

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Health and Crossover Health today announced they have merged. The combined organization will serve more than 400 organizations and millions of members, operating nearly 900 onsite and nearsite wellness centers across 47 states and Guam.

As a combined company, Premise and Crossover will deliver advanced primary care and occupational health services for employers, unions, tribes, and health plans. They will continue to accelerate alternative payment models, including primary-care centered health plans.

"Our two organizations share a deep commitment to improving healthcare experiences and clinical outcomes, which leads to better health and lower healthcare costs," said Stu Clark, chief executive officer of Premise Health and the combined organization. "Now, we're excited to become one company with the talent, technology, and national reach to make advanced primary care the standard for organizations and their people."

Clark noted that the companies plan to embark on a thoughtful, intentional, and strategic transformation to scale their expertise, with a specific focus on enhancing client support and deepening member engagement, while bringing impactful innovation to life.

As part of that transformation, Premise and Crossover will offer a single expansive nearsite network with locations in 13 states, including markets such as Seattle, the Bay Area, San Bernardino, Phoenix, New York, Dallas Fort Worth, Atlanta, Louisville, and Detroit. This network can serve organizations with populations dispersed across multiple markets.

"We see a future where millions more members have access to our innovative care model, and we look forward to working together to expand our impact and accelerate the adoption of advanced primary care," Clark said.

The completion of the transaction follows the January 28, 2026 announcement that Premise and Crossover had entered into a definitive agreement to merge. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

