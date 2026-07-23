Greenheck Group Opens Wellness Center in Shelby, N.C., in Partnership with Premise Health

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenheck Group, a global leader in manufacturing commercial air movement, control, and conditioning equipment, celebrated the grand opening of its new 12,000-square-foot Greenheck Group Wellness Center in Shelby, North Carolina. Operated in partnership with Premise Health, the nation's leading direct healthcare provider and one of the largest digital health providers, the facility includes an onsite health clinic, pharmacy, and fitness center designed to provide convenient, high-quality healthcare to nearly 1,000 Greenheck Group team members and their families in the region.

From left: Kevin Gordon, board chair, Cleveland County Government; Stan Anthony, mayor of Shelby; Carrie Strobel, chief human resources officer, Greenheck Group; and Ben Miller, chief revenue officer, Premise Health, participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of Greenheck Group's Wellness Center in Shelby, North Carolina. Photo by Chip Nuhrah, public information officer, City of Shelby

"At Greenheck Group, we're committed to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for our team members and their families," said Greenheck Group Chief Human Resources Officer Carrie Strobel. "In partnership with Premise Health, we're building on that commitment by expanding access to convenient onsite care, virtual services, and enhanced healthcare offerings that support the health and well-being of our North Carolina team members and their families."

Located on Greenheck Group's campus on Commerce Center Drive, the Greenheck Group Wellness Center is staffed by a dedicated Premise Health care team and offers a comprehensive range of services, including primary care, pharmacy, physical therapy, care management and care navigation. In addition to onsite services, Greenheck Group team members and their families have access to virtual care through Premise's digital wellness center, providing even greater flexibility and convenience. Together, these onsite and virtual services are designed to improve health outcomes while enhancing the overall team member experience.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with Greenheck Group as they reach this exciting new milestone," said Premise Health Chief Operating Officer Beth Ratliff. "The opening of the Shelby wellness center represents the next phase in their ongoing investment in whole-person care, bringing together primary care, preventive services, and expanded access points to better support the health and well-being of their people. Together, we are advancing a shared vision to make care more connected, accessible, and impactful for every team member."

Greenheck Group and Premise also partnered to expand services at the company's existing Greenheck Group Wellness Center in Schofield, Wisconsin, earlier this year. Located on the company's flagship campus, the center provides many of the same services as the Shelby location to approximately 2,500 Greenheck Group team members and their families.

About Greenheck Group

Established in 1947, Greenheck Group is a global leader in manufacturing commercial air movement, control, and conditioning equipment, providing engineered solutions across a range of non-residential applications and industries. The company has grown to over 5,500 employees in the United States, Mexico, and India. Greenheck Group produces products under the following brands: Greenheck (the founding flagship brand), Accurex, Airolite, Innovent, Metalaire, and Valent. For more information, visit www.greenheckgroup.com.

About Premise Health

Premise Health serves large organizations and their people with exceptional healthcare. It partners with commercial and municipal employers, health plans, unions, and tribes, serving millions of members at more than 900 wellness centers in 47 states and Guam.

Premise's mission is to help people get, stay, and be well. With a comprehensive advanced primary care model, decades of expertise in occupational health, and more than 30 types of care, it provides easy access to amazing member experiences that improve health and lower healthcare costs.

Premise is the leading direct healthcare company and one of the largest digital providers in the country. For more information, visit www.premisehealth.com.

Media Contacts :

Kayla Heise (O'Brien)

Benefits Communications Specialist

Greenheck Group

[email protected]

Valerie Somerville

Public Relations Manager

Premise Health

[email protected]

Photo Credit

Photo by Chip Nuhrah, public information officer, City of Shelby.

SOURCE Premise Health