Greenhouse Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification for Responsible AI Governance

Certification strengthens Greenhouse's trusted AI-powered platform and supports alignment with emerging global regulations, including the EU AI Act

Greenhouse is among the first worldwide to attain ISO/IEC 42001 certification

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the world's first global standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS), joining an early group of organizations setting the benchmark for responsible AI governance. Greenhouse's ISO 42001 certification validates its commitment to developing AI with accountability, fairness, privacy, and security at its core.

ISO/IEC 42001 certification has set the global standard for organizations to develop, deploy, and manage AI systems responsibly. Schellman conducted the audit, translating legal and ethical expectations into practical, auditable processes to ensure AI systems are safe, explainable, and aligned with regulatory requirements. The certification independently validates what Greenhouse has built from the start: AI governed by accountability, transparency, and oversight, designed to strengthen signal quality and decision clarity in hiring.

As AI regulations evolve globally, including requirements under the EU AI Act, companies must meet higher expectations regarding how AI influences hiring decisions. Greenhouse's ISO/IEC 42001 certification recognizes that its AI is built to meet those standards in practice, from Real Talent's protection of signal integrity to structured scorecards and anonymization that support fair, consistent evaluation, ensuring that Greenhouse AI capabilities meet and operate effectively under regulatory scrutiny.

"Achieving ISO/IEC 42001 certification demonstrates that responsible and safe AI is not just a goal at Greenhouse, it's the everyday standard," said Sagar Patel, Chief Technology Officer at Greenhouse. "This independent validation confirms our AI capabilities, including Real Talent, are supported by formal controls, documented processes, and rigorous oversight, not just stated intent. For our customers, this translates to reduced risk and greater confidence in how we manage AI security, risk, and compliance to the highest standards as regulations continue to evolve globally. This certification is another step toward Greenhouse's vision of making hiring work for everyone."

Operating at the global standard for AI, Greenhouse's customers can use its AI-powered hiring products consistently across regions globally without worrying about meeting regulations, disrupting workflows, capability use, or slowing adoption based on location.

