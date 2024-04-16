Greenhouse Announces Texting, Powered by Grayscale, To Fuel High-Volume Hiring For Enterprises

Enhanced integration partnership streamlines and scales high-volume hiring for large organizations

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the leading hiring platform, today announced its strategic partnership with Atlanta-based Grayscale , a leading enterprise-focused texting and automation platform that supports frictionless high-volume hiring. Greenhouse customers can now add Grayscale's texting and automation solutions directly through the product offering: Texting, powered by Grayscale.

Modern recruiting needs modern communication – candidates want to hear updates on their job application through the fastest and most convenient method. According to Twilio, 89% of candidates prefer texting to other methods of communicating during the hiring process, and in the newest Greenhouse Candidate Experience Survey (coming May 2024), nearly 8 in 10 candidates across the US (77%) expect a response from a prospective employer within two weeks of applying. More efficient communication leads to better candidate experiences, which greatly improves an organization's ability to hire and retain top talent in an ever competitive job market.

New features available:

Grayscale creates a frictionless high-volume hiring and onboarding experience, so companies can hire faster, forge deeper relationships and focus on what matters most – their people.

Texting, powered by Grayscale, includes 1:1 and bulk SMS texting and automation solutions, including International SMS and WhatsApp capabilities. Combined with a powerful suite of candidate communication tools in Greenhouse, these new capabilities make it easier for large organizations to scale candidate engagement and high-volume hiring.

"With a focus on ensuring teams can hire better, all-together with Greenhouse, our team is thrilled to offer Grayscale's texting and automation product as part of a growing suite of new platform solutions," shared Jon Stross, president and co-founder at Greenhouse. "Texting, powered by Grayscale, enhances a strong set of candidate communication tools that help hiring teams reach and engage more top talent throughout the hiring funnel with an effective, scalable and differentiated texting channel."

The announcement of Texting, powered by Grayscale, is the latest evolution in a four-year partnership between both companies that began in 2020 through Greenhouse's customer-preferred partner program . Greenhouse customers now gain the ability to add texting to a robust suite of sourcing and hiring tools in Greenhouse Recruiting under one subscription, while enjoying expert support and services provided by the Grayscale team.

"Hiring and retaining hourly workers is incredibly challenging for enterprise organizations that conduct high-volume hiring. Grayscale is designed to automate repetitive tasks, create a mobile-first experience, and keep the human experience at the center of the process. Having enjoyed a successful partnership to date with Greenhouse, we're thrilled to provide Greenhouse customers with a streamlined way to purchase our texting solutions and scale high-volume hiring," said Ty Abernethy, CEO at Grayscale.

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform to help companies get measurably better at hiring.

With Greenhouse, organizations can ensure every hire is the right hire, taking candidates from talented prospects to top performers. Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to define the role, requirements and attributes a successful candidate should have before a job is posted, enabling internal alignment and confident decision-making. The result is more fair and equitable hiring practices combined with data-driven decisions.

We've helped over 7,500 companies across diverse industry verticals and scaling goals turn talent into a strategic advantage, so they can be ready to hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Duolingo, Lucid Motors, Gong, J.D. Power, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring Maturity™curve .

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation.

