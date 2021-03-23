Greenhouse expands Services solutions for Enterprise customers

Greenhouse adds new capabilities and team to accelerate time to value Tweet this

Greenhouse Services help large organizations get exactly what they need out of Greenhouse, from help with basic software implementation all the way to a custom package of technical integrations, historical data migration and hiring process optimization.

These customized solutions ensure hiring teams are trained and ready to tackle hiring, whether they're configuring Greenhouse for the first time or transitioning their recruiting team through a change.

To manage a massive volume of candidate and employee data, Vivek Dhamodaran, Senior Manager of HR at Verifone, relies on Greenhouse Services. "The entire team was very easy to work with and very patient with all the questions our team had. We are really happy with the HRIS Link integration and our partnership with Greenhouse." The Verifone team saved more than 100 hours of time and spent 10% of what they previously had to get to an even better solution for their business with the help of Greenhouse Services .

Similarly, when it came time to implement Greenhouse, Joanna Pysden, Head of Recruitment and Employer Branding at Viessmann, found that the Greenhouse team set them up for success in their hiring goals: "The team was hands on, pragmatic and went above and beyond in supporting us as a customer."

"We work with companies to help them turn hiring into a competitive advantage," says Kristina Nieves, Vice President of Professional Services at Greenhouse. "We see first hand how pairing enterprise customers with Greenhouse Services helps drive confidence in turning their investment into value. As the experts in our own technology, we help customers build a secure integrated solution that ultimately elevates hiring to a strategic capability that pushes their business forward. We are thrilled to now be able to drive this impact at scale."

About Greenhouse:

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach , complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity TM methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse Software has over 4,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Cisco Meraki, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power and Warby Parker use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018, 2019, 2020) and Crain's Fast 50.

