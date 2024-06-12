Greenhouse Hires New Chief Revenue Officer, Samir Joglekar

The veteran revenue leader in the technology industry brings extensive experience with global and category growth, as well as an educational background in engineering

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform, today announced it has hired Samir Joglekar as its new Chief Revenue Officer.

Samir brings over 30 years of experience leading software sales organizations across various industries, including HR Tech, Legal Tech, EdTech, Data Integrity, and Enterprise IT. Samir was previously Chief Revenue Officer at Litera, a leading provider of legal workflow and workplace technology, and Precisely, a global leader in data integrity. His extensive background in driving growth and efficiency in SaaS businesses is complemented by his global experience, having lived in and led teams across Europe and Asia. Samir has demonstrated a keen ability to scale organizations, optimize operations, and deliver exceptional growth results throughout his career.

"Samir's history of driving sales and growth makes him an excellent addition to Greenhouse as we continue to scale," said Daniel Chait, Greenhouse co-founder and CEO. "His passion for working with talented teams aligns perfectly with our culture; I am excited for him to contribute to our continued success at Greenhouse."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Samir will lead the Revenue department and join the Executive Leadership Team.

Samir's vision for Greenhouse includes enhancing collaboration across teams to provide a unified customer experience and implementing strategic initiatives to drive growth and profitability. Samir is particularly enthusiastic about Greenhouse's potential to impact knowledge workers globally, noting that the company's solutions which are used by 7,500 organizations, have vast market potential worldwide across a wide range of industries.

"I am excited to join Greenhouse because of the business itself and its unique position within the industry," shared Samir Joglekar, CRO at Greenhouse. "Greenhouse has a proven track record of success, a strong culture, and significant growth potential. I am eager to help expand our reach to more users, industries, and geographies."

Learn more about Samir Joglekar and the Greenhouse executive leadership team on our website here.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform to help companies get measurably better at hiring.

With Greenhouse, organizations can ensure every hire is the right hire, taking candidates from talented prospects to top performers. Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to define the role, requirements and attributes a successful candidate should have before a job is posted, enabling internal alignment and confident decision-making. The result is more fair and equitable hiring practices combined with data-driven decisions.

We've helped over 7,500 companies across diverse industry verticals and scaling goals turn talent into a strategic advantage, so they can be ready to hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Duolingo, Lucid Motors, Gong, J.D. Power and Scout24 use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring Maturity curve.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation.

