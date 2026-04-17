Greenhouse Launches AI Principles Framework, Setting the Standard for Responsible Hiring in the AI Era

Five pillars define how AI should and shouldn't be used in hiring

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform, today published its AI Principles Framework, highlighting its continued commitment to responsible innovation in hiring. The framework establishes five pillars that govern how Greenhouse builds and deploys AI, and sets a clear standard for an industry racing to add AI without the structure to support it.

As AI adoption accelerates across hiring, so does its misuse. Candidates are using AI to apply to more jobs than ever before. Recruiters are using AI to move faster. And vendors are rushing to ship AI features, without considering how they impact hiring overall. The result is more volume and noise, and less confidence and trust. Speed and cynicism are increasing in tandem, leaving trust to erode all around.

"In hiring, AI has not yet delivered the incredible benefits that people imagine are coming," said Daniel Chait, CEO & Co-founder at Greenhouse. "That's not a failure of AI, it's a failure of how AI has been applied. Greenhouse sees the opportunity to re-imagine how hiring itself gets done in the AI era, by placing humanity and trust at the core. We are excited about the potential of AI in hiring and are investing aggressively in new AI solutions aligned with these principles."

Greenhouse's approach to AI is governed by five product design requirements: structure, reimagined workflows, human-centered design, explicit decision ownership, and explainability. These standards determine where AI is applied and ensure every outcome remains transparent and accountable.

"We don't treat AI as a decision-maker. With structure, AI creates an explainable signal that teams can trust," said Meredith Johnson, Chief Product Officer at Greenhouse. "Every capability we build has to clear five product design requirements before it reaches a customer or candidate. For example, if AI can't explain itself, it doesn't belong in hiring. That's what responsible innovation means to us."

The Five Pillars include:

Structured hiring is at the core. Structure is the governing system that shapes how hiring decisions are made, giving AI the context to evaluate role-relevant signals rather than surface-level patterns. In a market rife with black-box scoring, structure is the difference between AI that is auditable, bias-aware, and trustworthy, versus AI that introduces invisible risk.

Structure is the governing system that shapes how hiring decisions are made, giving AI the context to evaluate role-relevant signals rather than surface-level patterns. In a market rife with black-box scoring, structure is the difference between AI that is auditable, bias-aware, and trustworthy, versus AI that introduces invisible risk. Hiring, reimagined. AI allows structured hiring to do more than run consistently. It enables continuous improvement and creativity. By observing patterns across roles, workflows, and outcomes, AI surfaces guidance that was never visible when coordination and evaluation were manual, so hiring teams are guided by role-relevant insights at the moment they matter rather than relying on memory or fragmented data.

AI allows structured hiring to do more than run consistently. It enables continuous improvement and creativity. By observing patterns across roles, workflows, and outcomes, AI surfaces guidance that was never visible when coordination and evaluation were manual, so hiring teams are guided by role-relevant insights at the moment they matter rather than relying on memory or fragmented data. Grounded in human experience. AI should be designed for how humans actually make decisions, not how spreadsheets assume they work. Hiring teams operate under real cognitive load and constant context-switching. When applied correctly, AI reduces that burden, enforces deliberate human review, and produces better decisions with greater focus.

AI should be designed for how humans actually make decisions, not how spreadsheets assume they work. Hiring teams operate under real cognitive load and constant context-switching. When applied correctly, AI reduces that burden, enforces deliberate human review, and produces better decisions with greater focus. Decision ownership is explicit. AI and automation can inform, summarize, and surface insights, but they are never the final decision-makers. Every recommendation can be questioned, every decision has an owner, and every outcome can be traced back to human intent, preserving accountability and ensuring the system remains governable.

AI and automation can inform, summarize, and surface insights, but they are never the final decision-makers. Every recommendation can be questioned, every decision has an owner, and every outcome can be traced back to human intent, preserving accountability and ensuring the system remains governable. Explainability is non-negotiable. Every AI output must be transparent, interpretable, and grounded in observable signals. This isn't just for compliance, but for learning, improvement, and confidence. If AI can't explain itself, it doesn't belong in hiring.

AI Privacy, Security, and Compliance

Greenhouse AI is built on the same commitment to privacy, security, and compliance that runs through everything the company does. Greenhouse holds ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO 42001 certifications, the last of which is the AI-specific standard for governance, accountability, fairness, and transparency. Greenhouse does not use customer personal data to train its internal LLMs, proprietary models, or third-party models. Greenhouse does not assign composite scores to rank candidates; instead, it surfaces discrete categories with explanations. The AI-powered Talent Matching feature undergoes independent monthly bias audits conducted by Warden AI across ten protected classes, with results publicly available. Customers can toggle any AI feature on or off at the org level, and candidates can request manual review.

Greenhouse's AI Principles are available here.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform on a mission to make hiring work for everyone.

Greenhouse helps more than 7,500 companies, including HubSpot, Anthropic, Gong, Coinbase, and the NFL, to get measurably better at hiring, for every role, every team, and every candidate. Our industry-leading, AI-powered software supports every stage of the hiring process, from sourcing to interviewing to onboarding. Greenhouse's structured hiring approach enables internal alignment and confident, data-backed decisions, giving companies everything they need to hire top talent quickly, consistently, and fairly.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards, including Fortune Best Workplaces, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, and TIME Best Inventions, and is consistently ranked the #1 ATS on G2 across Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and EMEA categories.

© 2026, Greenhouse Software, Inc. All rights reserved. "Hire for what's next," "The/Your all-together hiring platform," "Talent Makers," "Real Talent," and the G Logo are trademarks of Greenhouse Software, Inc.

SOURCE Greenhouse Software, Inc.