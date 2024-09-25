Greenhouse Launches Verified Badges to Promote Trust and Transparency in Hiring

100+ companies now in beta including CareRev and Smartsheet

New badges show candidates which employers prioritize fairness, respect, and clear communication

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform, announced the launch of Greenhouse Verified, a new verification system designed to build trust and transparency for job seekers. Greenhouse Verified recognizes companies prioritizing fairness, respect, and communication in their hiring processes, motivating others to create a positive experience for candidates. The program is currently in open beta with over 100 companies including CareRev and Smartsheet.

Jon Stross, President and Co-Founder of Greenhouse, explained the need for the system: "Ghosting, spam, irrelevant interviews, unfairness in hiring decisions — all of this is almost a cliché at this point. We created Greenhouse Verified to incentivize companies to get the basics of hiring right, improving the candidate experience while giving jobseekers a signal of what kind of hiring process a company might have before applying. The goal is to ultimately make the candidate experience more positive."

Greenhouse Verified assures candidates that the company they're applying to has met strict, objective and data-driven standards, making them less likely to face poor hiring practices. Companies can be awarded four distinct badges for best practices:

Communicative : Ensures candidates receive timely updates.

: Ensures candidates receive timely updates. Fair : Focuses on mitigating bias and ensuring applicants of diverse backgrounds are considered fairly by focusing on relevant skills.

: Focuses on mitigating bias and ensuring applicants of diverse backgrounds are considered fairly by focusing on relevant skills. Prepared : Indicates that interviewers are well-prepared for thoughtful, informed questions consistent across applicants.

: Indicates that interviewers are well-prepared for thoughtful, informed questions consistent across applicants. Respectful: Ensures an inclusive and respectful candidate experience.

Combating Ghosting and Improving Communication

Greenhouse's data from Q2 2024 shows that 31% of candidates never heard back from prospective employers; that's 14.4 million applications. Greenhouse Verified's Communicative Badge ensures candidates receive updates throughout the process, helping reduce ghosting.

Kyle Lagunas, Head of Strategy at Aptitude Research, a leading human capital management (HCM) research and advisory firm, commented: "The trust between candidates and prospective employers has never been more precarious. Candidates have high expectations when it comes to transparency and equity in hiring practices. While it may be easy to dismiss these expectations as entitlement, those companies that continue to attract the highest quality candidates are touting their ability to deliver high-quality hiring practices"

Reducing Bias in Interviews

More than half (54%) of candidates have been asked discriminatory interview questions. Greenhouse's Fair Badge helps companies demonstrate a commitment to mitigating bias in hiring and ensuring a level playing field for candidates through practices like anonymizing resumes and using standardized interview prompts.

Ensuring Thoughtful and Prepared Interviews

Greenhouse Verified's Prepared Badge shows employers that invest in thoughtful interviews, with interviewers consistently prepared to ask informed, relevant questions focused on skills. One in five candidates (20%) has rejected a job offer due to poor interview experiences, which this badge aims to address.

Ariana Moon, VP of Talent Planning & Acquisition, said: "Our hiring teams prioritize a positive experience for candidates, and Greenhouse Verified allows us to showcase our commitment to fairness, preparedness, respect, and communication. This gives candidates more transparency into our hiring practices."

Fostering Respect Throughout the Hiring Process

With concerns about discrimination, nearly one in five candidates (19%) have altered their names on resumes. Greenhouse's Respectful Badge recognizes companies that create an inclusive environment by encouraging candidates to be their authentic selves, whether through pronoun identification, name pronunciation, or anonymous feedback.

Désirée Porter, Senior Technical Recruiter at CareRev, highlighted the program's value: "Because of Greenhouse Verified, we can easily showcase our strong hiring practices, providing candidates with a trusted and transparent experience when applying to our company."

For candidates and organizations that want to learn more about Greenhouse Verified and the criteria to become a Verified organization, please visit here.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform to help companies get measurably better at hiring.

With Greenhouse, organizations can ensure every hire is the right hire, taking candidates from talented prospects to top performers. Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to define the role, requirements and attributes a successful candidate should have before a job is posted, enabling internal alignment and confident decision-making. The result is more fair and equitable hiring practices combined with data-driven decisions.

We've helped over 7,500 companies across diverse industry verticals and scaling goals turn talent into a strategic advantage, so they can be ready to hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Duolingo, Lucid Motors, Gong, J.D. Power and Scout24 use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring Maturity curve.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation.

