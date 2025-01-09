Greenhouse Ranked Best ATS in Mid-Market, Enterprise, and EMEA in G2 Winter 2025 Reports

Greenhouse Achieves #1 Rank in 23 G2 Reports Across 199 Categories

Greenhouse's Leadership in G2 Winter 2025 Reports Reinforced by Talent Finder V2 and Consistently Strong Customer Satisfaction

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform, announced it is ranked number one in G2 Winter 2025 Reports for Best Applicant Tracking System, Best Enterprise Applicant Tracking System, Best Mid-Market Applicant Tracking System, and Best EMEA Applicant Tracking System, and is in the top three ranking for 73 of the Winter 2025 reports.

Greenhouse, a leader in structured hiring software, supports over 7,000 companies across a wide range of industries, helping them turn talent into a strategic advantage. Customers like HubSpot, HelloFresh, and Duolingo use Greenhouse's platform to streamline workflows, enhance automation, and promote fair, equitable hiring practices driven by data-informed decisions.

Greenhouse received top satisfaction scores among Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) in the G2 report, with a 98% user satisfaction rate and 93% of users rating it 4 or 5 stars. Greenhouse also earned high marks for customer loyalty, with 88% of users saying they would likely recommend the product and 87% of users saying they believe it is headed in the right direction. Greenhouse continues to lead as the top ATS for enterprise and mid-market with its nearly universal high ratings and trust in the product.

Greenhouse has reimagined sourcing with two new tools, Talent Filtering (launched August 2024) and Talent Rediscovery (launched December 2024), designed to help companies find top talent faster. Talent Filtering uses AI to suggest keywords, search resumes, and provide custom filters (e.g., referrals, internal candidates) while keeping hiring teams in control for transparency. Talent Rediscovery leverages existing databases by surfacing high-potential past candidates with tailored filters, refining searches, and allowing reusable searches to streamline hiring. These new products transform hiring into a strategic advantage.

Amidst new innovations at Greenhouse, G2 has recognized Greenhouse for having the Best Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and named it in the top three in 72 other reports including:

"AI has made the job market more chaotic, and the job of hiring professionals more complicated with recruiter workloads surging 26% in the past quarter compared to last year. At Greenhouse, we're focused on creating tools that help companies tackle these challenges and streamline their workflows," says Samir Joglekar, Chief Revenue Officer at Greenhouse. "This recognition in the G2 Winter 2025 Reports is a testament to the trust our customers place in Greenhouse to meet their needs as the hiring landscape evolves. Companies need tools that handle high volumes while empowering human decision-making to ensure fair and effective hiring, and they want to use technology through a trusted partnership like our customers experience with Greenhouse. Our continued leadership in the rankings underscores our commitment to helping organizations find and hire the best talent, faster and more effectively."

Greenhouse customers had this to say about their user experience:

"Honestly, I think Greenhouse is the best ATS on the market. I have used other applications and have not used one that compares to Greenhouse. I was able to implement Greenhouse into the organization in about 6 months as well as integrate it with our existing HRIS"

- Claire Conneely VP, Talent Acquisition, Fortitude Re

"Greenhouse streamlines hiring with its intuitive interface, customizable workflows, robust integrations, and tools for better candidate and team collaboration. It helps our team to easily track applicants we were processing in everyday." - Aeron Dane, Project Implementation Analyst

"Easy to use, exceptional customer service, completely improved our hiring all around"

- Katie Scramton, Dir. of Talent Ops (EMEA)

"Greenhouse has enhanced our recruiting processes by enabling fair and consistent hiring practices through its advanced technology. Regular product updates driven by customer feedback keep the platform innovative, and we're particularly excited about the new AI integrations."

- Tiffany P, Sr. Director, People Operations at Blueprint Test Prep

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 90 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Recognition on G2's reports is earned by software products and companies that provide their customers with best-in-class customer service products and experiences.

To learn more about these rankings and Greenhouse, view the Grid® Report for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and read the blog here.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Methodology

G2 Grid Methodology

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform to help companies get measurably better at hiring.

With Greenhouse, organizations can ensure every hire is the right hire, taking candidates from talented prospects to top performers. Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to define the role, requirements and attributes a successful candidate should have before a job is posted, enabling internal alignment and confident decision-making. The result is more fair and equitable hiring practices combined with data-driven decisions.

We've helped over 7,500 companies across diverse industry verticals and scaling goals turn talent into a strategic advantage, so they can be ready to hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Duolingo, Gong, J.D. Power and Scout24 use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring Maturity curve.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation.

© 2024, Greenhouse Software, Inc. All rights reserved. "Hire for what's next," "The/Your all-together hiring platform," "Talent Makers" and the G Logo are trademarks of Greenhouse Software, Inc.

SOURCE Greenhouse Software, Inc.