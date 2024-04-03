Greenhouse Software Recognized in 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Technologies

For the fourth consecutive time, Gartner recognizes Greenhouse as a Representative Vendor for TA suites

Gartner Market Guide helps you survey the types of provider options in the market and understand how offerings are likely to evolve

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the all-together hiring platform for people-first companies, announced its inclusion in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Technologies for the fourth consecutive time.

Gartner , which delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, recently released its Market Guide for Talent Acquisition Suites. Greenhouse feels this is a comprehensive resource for organizations seeking to navigate the complex and high-value landscape of hiring technologies. In this year's edition, Greenhouse has been recognized as a Representative Vendor, which it feels showcases a commitment to innovation and excellence in modern recruiting software solutions.

Greenhouse was named a Representative Vendor for TA suites for its Greenhouse Recruiting and Greenhouse Onboarding product offerings.

Gartner noted that "candidate experience has become a key talent metric and an industry benchmark." The Market Guide also highlights the importance of hiring process efficiency for organizations.

Earlier this year, Greenhouse received top satisfaction ratings among Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) in the G2 report , with 94% of users rating it 4 or 5 stars and 9/10 recommending the platform. Greenhouse continues to innovate and release features, including Greenhouse Report Dashboards .

Between a proven track record of excellent user experience and efficiency, integration operability and continued innovation, it is clear why Gartner recognizes Greenhouse as a representative vendor in the space.

"We are thrilled Gartner has acknowledged Greenhouse as a Representative Vendor once again in their Market Guide for Talent Acquisition Technologies," said Jon Stross, co-founder and president of Greenhouse. "We think this recognition is a testament to our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower organizations to streamline their recruitment processes and find top talent more efficiently."

Greenhouse feels its inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide reaffirms its position as a trusted partner for companies looking to optimize their talent acquisition strategies. With its CRM functionality, vast integration ecosystem and comprehensive Onboarding product offering, Greenhouse continues to set the standard for excellence in the hiring technology industry. Helping companies improve their hiring through embedded best practices, Greenhouse's structured hiring approach, industry-first DE&I feature set and Hiring MaturityTM Curve differentiate the all-together hiring platform for organizations and candidates alike. In 2023, 40 million candidates in the US applied to jobs via Greenhouse, 156M+ applications were processed and nearly 1 million people were hired on Greenhouse.

To learn more about Gartner expert views of the Talent Acquisition market and why Greenhouse is listed, view the Gartner Market Guide for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Technologies.

