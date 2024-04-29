Greenix Pest Control Experts Go the Extra Mile

Local Pest Technicians Help Neighbors in Need

OREM, Utah, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenix Pest Control prides itself on the people who make up the company, and for good reason. One service professional was seen mowing the lawn for an elderly customer who had recently lost her husband. Another technician stayed to help a customer who unexpectedly went into labor until an EMS team arrived. These are the kind of people that you can find on the Greenix team.

"At Greenix, we know that a little bit of help can go a long way for those in need. In that case, we strive to seek out opportunities to provide others with whatever help we can give while we're out working in the field with our customers. Providing quality pest control is important, but putting our customers' needs above our own is more important." – (Steve Trent, Senior Manager)

These aren't the only notable acts of kindness that people can expect from Greenix service professionals. They believe in going above and beyond for their community members, helping their customers with things like:

Bringing in the trash cans

Sweeping off the walkway or patio of a home

Rolling up garden hoses

Shoveling the snow off driveways and walkways

Giving out dog treats to pets with their customer's permission

Giving our small plastic insect toys to kids with the customer's permission

