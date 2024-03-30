Greenix Steps Up in the Fight Against Lyme Disease This Awareness Month

Local Pest Control Company empowers Communities with Knowledge and Solutions to Stay Safe This Summer.

OREM, Utah, March 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenix Pest Control, a leader in eco-friendly pest management solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with LymeDisease.org for Lyme Disease Awareness Month this May. In a concerted effort to fight against Lyme disease, Greenix has committed to donating a portion of its profits to support the vital work of LymeDisease.org in educating communities and supporting individuals affected by this tick-borne illness.

Lyme Disease is considered the most common vector-borne disease in the U.S., with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recording that approximately 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme Disease each year.

"We are proud to stand alongside the LymeDisease.org, in their mission to educate communities and support individuals affected by Lyme disease. By dedicating a portion of our profits to this cause, we hope to contribute to increased awareness, prevention, and ultimately, finding a cure for Lyme disease." (Bob Nilsen, CEO of Greenix.)

Greenix Pest Control is committed to making an impact by stopping the spread of Lyme Disease in the communities they service. Throughout the month of May, Greenix will donate a portion of proceeds from any new Tick, Flea and Mosquito account sold. The company encourages everyone to be proactive in tick-proofing their homes, surroundings and communities. Proceeds donated in May will support the efforts of LymeDisease.org in helping those affected by Lyme disease.

About Greenix Pest Control: Greenix is a leading provider of sustainable pest services, offering innovative solutions to keep homes and businesses pest-free. Their highest commitments are to their community, offering quality products and services that put safety first. Thanks to their dedication to educating and protecting their communities, Greenix continues to be a leader in the industry.

For more information about Greenix and its commitment to Lyme Disease Awareness, please visit https://www.greenixpc.com .

Greenix Contact Info: [844-233-7378]

