GreenLancer Emphasizes the Importance of Home Solar System Repairs as Tax Credit Ends

More homeowners need solar service support as systems age and installers exit the market

DETROIT, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As federal installation incentives wind down and residential systems age, GreenLancer urges homeowners to maintain solar systems to protect long-term value. With millions of solar installations in the U.S., repairs are essential to sustaining energy production.

GreenLancer's nationwide solar repair network plays a growing role in the solar lifecycle. As installations slow, performance and uptime remain critical to savings.

"Many homeowners are surprised to learn their solar equipment is still under warranty, even if their installer has closed, but there is a catch," said Patrick McCabe, co-founder and president of GreenLancer .

"Manufacturers like Enphase and SolarEdge provide robust 10-to-25-year hardware warranties, but they typically do not cover the specialized labor required to diagnose and fix the system. GreenLancer bridges this gap by providing the technical expertise and nationwide network needed to get these orphaned systems back online."

A Shift Toward Long-Term Solar System Performance

Attention is shifting to the millions of home solar systems already in operation across the U.S. NREL research shows that unresolved performance issues, often related to inverters, wiring, or system commissioning, can reduce long-term energy production.

"By the time a homeowner notices a high energy bill, they may have already lost months of production to simple inverter faults or wiring issues," McCabe explained. "When these problems go unaddressed, the financial loss adds up quickly. Restoring that performance is critical to protecting the homeowner's return on investment."

Solar Equipment Warranties Still Support Many Home Solar Repairs

Many homeowners are discovering their original installer is no longer available , as thousands of residential solar companies have exited the market in recent years. While this complicates service, it does not necessarily mean the system is unprotected.

Many homeowners remain eligible for manufacturer coverage even if their installer closed. Terms vary but often remain valid for years. Labor for completing the repair is typically not covered when the original installer has closed.

Solar panels: commonly include 25-year product and performance warranties

commonly include 25-year product and performance warranties String inverters: typically carry 10–12 year warranties, often extendable

typically carry 10–12 year warranties, often extendable Microinverters & power optimizers: frequently include 25-year warranties

According to GreenLancer, production monitoring platforms play an important role in identifying performance issues early. Tools like SolarEdge Monitoring and Enphase Enlighten can alert homeowners to underperformance, so problems get fixed before they cause extended downtime or bigger repairs.

GreenLancer's Nationwide Solar Repair Services

GreenLancer provides nationwide solar system repair services, with a focus on supporting orphaned systems. The company helps homeowners diagnose issues, coordinate manufacturer warranties, and complete repairs when original installers are no longer available. GreenLancer's work centers on restoring system performance and protecting long-term energy savings.

About GreenLancer

Founded in 2013 , GreenLancer has supported more than 200,000 solar energy projects across the U.S. through its platform for solar design, permitting, and engineering services. In 2022, the company expanded into solar repair services due to surging demand. With a U.S.-based team and nationwide service network, GreenLancer supports solar system reliability beyond initial installation.

