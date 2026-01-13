GreenLancer Launches In-House Solar Interconnection Team

DETROIT, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenLancer has announced the launch of its new in-house solar interconnection team, a division focused on managing solar interconnection applications and supporting the commissioning of residential solar systems. The initiative helps homeowners, solar financiers, and contractors complete projects awaiting utility approval, including orphaned systems left inactive after an installer's closure.

GreenLancer's solar interconnection specialists manage residential interconnection applications, including documentation preparation, utility filing, and follow-up needed for grid connection approval.

Across the country, thousands of residential solar systems remain inactive because they never received Permission to Operate (PTO) — the final authorization from the utility that allows a system to connect to the electrical grid and begin generating credits on power bills.

GreenLancer's interconnection specialists now handle the documentation, utility submissions, and follow-up required to complete this process efficiently and accurately.

"Interconnection is the final milestone between a completed installation and a performing asset," said Patrick McCabe, co-founder and president of GreenLancer. "Because it requires precise documentation and deep familiarity with local jurisdictions and utilities, it's an area where specialized teams make a measurable difference. We've built this capability in-house to apply that experience and help rescue stranded assets."

Bringing Orphaned Solar Systems Back Online

GreenLancer's interconnection team partners with solar financiers and service providers to restore stranded systems that were left idle before final approval. The team manages every step of the utility interconnection process — preparing compliant drawings, submitting applications, coordinating inspections, and verifying commissioning details so systems can safely reconnect to the grid.

To streamline this work, GreenLancer maintains an extensive database of utility interconnection requirements covering all 50 states. This insider knowledge of documentation standards, technical specifications, and approval timelines helps ensure submissions meet utility criteria the first time, reducing delays and avoiding costly resubmittals.

This program allows financiers and service providers to protect portfolio performance while helping homeowners recover the value of their solar investments through reliable energy production.

Interconnection Support for Solar Installers

Beyond orphaned systems, GreenLancer's new team provides expert assistance to solar contractors and companies on projects nearing completion. Installers can utilize GreenLancer's interconnection coordination to streamline communication with utilities, resolve technical documentation requirements, and accelerate PTO approvals.

By standardizing processes and providing direct support, GreenLancer helps contractors complete projects efficiently — allowing homeowners to start benefiting from their new systems without unnecessary delays.

Commitment to Long-term Solar Performance

Since 2013, GreenLancer has supported more than 200,000 solar projects nationwide through design, engineering, permitting, and interconnection coordination. In 2022, the company launched a dedicated solar repair division to assist homeowners with orphaned and inactive systems.

"Too many solar energy systems were installed but never fully commissioned," said McCabe. "At GreenLancer, we're closing that last gap between installation and operation, helping homeowners realize their energy bill savings."

