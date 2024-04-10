Greenscreens.ai Announces New Product, Greenscreens Ignite

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenscreens.ai launched its latest product, Greenscreens Ignite. This new product was designed to transform pricing analysis and strategy implementation by enabling brokerages to craft optimized strategies that allow them to win more business, more profitably.

Greenscreens Ignite provides brokers with a comprehensive suite of tools to fine-tune pricing strategies and secure desired business. Its intuitive dashboard consolidates detailed insights and rule-setting capabilities, allowing users to quickly pinpoint areas of opportunity or challenge.

Key indicators such as win rate and estimated margin percent inform decision-making, highlighting immediate actions for enhancing business performance. With real-time rule adjustments, teams maintain alignment for peak efficiency, empowering brokers to thrive in the ever-changing freight landscape.

"I've been a Greenscreens customer for over a year and it became clear to me early on that they were not planning on creating a static product," said Dianna Giltner, Director of Operations at Express Logistics, Inc. "They were invested in continuous advancement. We saw that with enhanced pricing rules, the GS Network Tab, Rate Accuracy report, and, most recently, Multi-stop loads. However, what I'm most excited about is the launch of Greenscreens Ignite. With the use of our Greenscreens quoting data, we'll have pricing insights at our fingertips, allowing us to make decisions quickly on our pricing strategy and utilize the pricing rules to make changes. This is a game-changer for analyzing our quote performance to increase revenue."

"As a sales leader who has managed a team of brokers, I can't be more excited about this product, said Kevin Coomes, Chief Revenue Officer at Greenscreens.ai. "The ability to understand the real-time nature of the freight market, gain an instant understanding of the team's alignment to the business' pricing strategy, and immediately make adjustments across the organization was not commercially available in freight tech before today. Data and tribal knowledge is great, but it serves no purpose unless you can take action on it to drive wins and achieve margin goals."

About Greenscreens.ai

Greenscreens.ai is a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry that delivers freight market pricing intelligence and business insights to help grow and protect margins. We exist to help our customers quote with confidence & win more business…more profitably. Our solution combines the power of aggregated market data and an organization's own data with advanced machine learning techniques to deliver short-term predictive freight market pricing specific to your company's individual buying and selling behavior. To learn more, visit www.greenscreens.ai.

