Greenspoon Marder Adds Partner Paul Kaplan to Litigation Group in New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder expands the firm's Litigation practice group with the addition of partner Paul M. Kaplan in the New York office, further strengthening its bench and capabilities with the recent hiring of three other litigation lateral partners in New York over the last six months, demonstrating the firm's commitment to growth in the region.

Mr. Kaplan brings over 35 years of experience in corporate and commercial litigation, with a focus on business litigation and dispute resolution, antitrust litigation and counseling, class action defense, and white-collar defense and civil and criminal investigations.

"As we welcome in the new year, I am excited to start the latest chapter in my career by joining Greenspoon Marder," said Mr. Kaplan. "The firm's track record in complex commercial disputes and overarching strategies in other diverse practice areas makes this a great opportunity to leverage my skillset and continue to deliver exceptional results for my clients."

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to our firm. With his vast experience in corporate and commercial litigation, he is a remarkable addition to the growing team of litigators in New York," said Michael Marder, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

"Paul's distinguished career and deep understanding of regulatory matters, coupled with his work in representing top financial institutions and corporations, will further elevate our firm's capabilities," said Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

Mr. Kaplan represents domestic and foreign financial institutions, corporations, and their directors and officers in federal and state litigation and regulatory matters. He has a broad range of expertise in all antitrust matters-including federal and state litigations and investigations, federal regulatory approvals for mergers and acquisitions and compliance programs. He counsels corporations on the antitrust implications of business transactions, aiming to minimize antitrust litigation risks. He also represents financial institutions and corporations facing regulatory or court enforcement actions. His industry experience spans a wide range of sectors, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, medical devices, consumer goods, electronics, college and amateur sports, automotive parts, university bookstores, and natural resources.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is a full-service law firm with over 225 attorneys and more than 20 office locations across the United States. With operations from Miami to New York and from Denver to Los Angeles, our firm attracts some of the nation's top talent in key markets and innovation hubs. Our core practice areas include Real Estate, Litigation, and Transactional Services, complemented by the capabilities of a full-service firm. Greenspoon Marder has held a spot on The American Lawyer's Am Law 200 as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015, and our goal is to provide exceptional client service by developing a thorough understanding of each client's business needs and objectives in order to provide strategic, cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenspoon Marder