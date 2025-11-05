Greenspoon Marder Expands New York Office with the Addition of Partner Roy Masuri

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder LLP announced today that Roy Masuri has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Litigation and Aviation practice groups. Mr. Masuri focuses his practice on complex commercial and civil litigation, with particular depth in the aviation sector, including disputes involving air carriers, travel operators, global distribution systems, service agreements, consumer claims, regulatory interfaces, and cross-border matters.

Ranked by Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500, Mr. Masuri is widely recognized for his work leading bet-the-company matters for Israeli businesses, including airlines, Fortune 100 corporations, and global companies, frequently in cases involving overlapping regulatory regimes in Israel and the United States. Mr. Masuri has led landmark aviation and consumer law cases that helped shape Israeli legal standards, including the reversal of an Israeli Supreme Court decision and amendments to national consumer protection statutes. His sector experience extends beyond aviation and tourism to include technology and startups, telecommunications, food and beverage, retail, and banking.

"I am thrilled to join Greenspoon Marder's talented team and contribute to the firm's momentum in New York," said Mr. Masuri. "I look forward to helping new and existing clients anticipate risk, resolve disputes efficiently and protect mission-critical relationships while advancing their business objectives. Beyond the firm's outstanding litigation and aviation capabilities, I was especially drawn to Greenspoon Marder's strong support for Israel and its commitment to fostering meaningful cross-border collaboration."

"Roy's experience, reputation and cross-border insight will allow us to further support multinational clients operating in Israel, the U.S., and other international markets," said Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

"Roy brings a tremendous combination of litigation strength and international aviation expertise," added Michael Marder, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder. "His work in precedent-setting aviation and consumer protection cases in Israel reflects the caliber of talent we seek as we grow our premier global practice."

About Greenspoon Marder

