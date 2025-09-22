Greenspoon Marder Expands the Wills, Trusts, and Estates Practice Group with Addition of Partner Richard Hess

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is proud to announce the expansion of the firm's Wills, Trusts, and Estates practice group, with the addition of new partner Richard Hess in the Denver office. With his deep experience in wealth preservation, business succession, and philanthropic planning, Mr. Hess brings a modern and holistic approach to securing his clients' futures.

His practice focuses on strategic asset planning and transfer, family philanthropy, and succession and exit planning for closely held businesses and professional practices. He specializes in developing customized, cost-efficient strategies that balance asset protection with a family's unique needs and goals. He also serves as a trusted mentor, guiding future generations on wealth stewardship, charitable giving, and asset management.

Shaped by his background in New York's financial services sector, he brings a well-rounded perspective on investments, insurance, and tax planning. Additionally, Mr. Hess is a respected voice in the community. He lectures for professional and community organizations on a range of topics, including estate planning, taxation, and business planning. He is deeply committed to community service, holding key leadership positions on numerous boards and organizations.

"I am thrilled to join Greenspoon Marder and work alongside a team of such talented and dedicated professionals," said Mr. Hess. "The firm's commitment to providing comprehensive and forward-thinking solutions for clients aligns with my own philosophy. I look forward to contributing to the firm's mission to helping clients navigate the complexities of estate and wealth planning with confidence."

"We are happy to have Richard join us, as his dedication to mentoring the next generation embodies our commitment to building long-lasting client relationships," said Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder. "The addition of Richard and his unique blend of legal and financial experience marks a significant milestone in the continued growth of our Wills, Trust, and Estates practice group, and reflects our firm's deep commitment to the Colorado market," said Michael Marder, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is a full-service law firm with over 225 attorneys and more than 20 office locations across the United States. With operations from Miami to New York and from Denver to Los Angeles, our firm attracts some of the nation's top talent in key markets and innovation hubs. Our core practice areas include Real Estate, Litigation, and Transactional Services, complemented by the capabilities of a full-service firm. Greenspoon Marder has held a spot on The American Lawyer's Am Law 200 as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015, and our goal is to provide exceptional client service by developing a thorough understanding of each client's business needs and objectives in order to provide strategic, cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

