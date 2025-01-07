Greenspoon Marder Announces Strategic Alliance with Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP (DHC), a prominent 70-attorney firm based in New York City. This arrangement will expand Greenspoon Marder's service offerings, particularly in the areas of land use and government relations, and will strengthen its presence in the Northeast region of the United States. The alliance further complements Greenspoon Marder's existing legal referral networks, including The Bridge Group and World Services Group (WSG).

Through this collaboration, DHC's clients with interests in Florida will benefit from the full support of Greenspoon Marder's extensive network of Florida offices and attorneys. Similarly, Greenspoon Marder's national reach and full-service capabilities will provide added value to DHC's clients who have business operations across the country. Greenspoon Marder will enhance DHC's portfolio with its regional private client services, which include marital & family law, wills, trusts & estates, and white-collar defense, among other specialized offerings.

"This is an exciting opportunity to leverage the strengths of both firms, expand our service offerings, and further solidify our presence in key markets across the nation. By combining our experience, we can provide even greater value to clients with a diverse range of legal needs," said Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

"The integration of DHC's expertise in land use and government relations, along with our established national platform, will enhance our ability to serve clients more effectively, especially those with complex, multi-jurisdictional matters," said Michael Marder, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is a full-service law firm with over 225 attorneys and more than 20 office locations across the United States. With operations from Miami to New York and from Denver to Los Angeles, our firm attracts some of the nation's top talent in key markets and innovation hubs. Our core practice areas include Real Estate, Litigation, and Transactional Services, complemented by the capabilities of a full-service firm. Greenspoon Marder has held a spot on The American Lawyer's Am Law 200 as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015, and our goal is to provide exceptional client service by developing a thorough understanding of each client's business needs and objectives in order to provide strategic, cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

About Davidoff Hutcher & Citron

Founded in 1975, Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, has become one of New York's most respected mid-size commercial litigation, transactional law, government relations, and public affairs firms, with five offices located in New York City, Albany, Washington, D.C., White Plains and Palm Beach, FL. DHC combines a multi-discipline law practice with a distinguished government relations practice, handling legal and lobbying matters from the routine to the complex.

SOURCE Greenspoon Marder