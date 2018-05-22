Greenspoon Marder Announces the Acquistion of The Liaison Group

The Liaison Group is dedicated to shaping the federal legislative ad policy landscape for the cannabis industry. The federal lobbying firm focuses its efforts and expertise in both the House and Senate with the overarching goal of protecting and preserving state-authorized cannabis programs.

"Since the launch of our national Cannabis Law practice in 2016, Greenspoon Marder has been dedicated to serving the legal and regulatory needs of the cannabis sector nationally," comments Gerry Greenspoon, Co-Managing Director of Greenspoon Marder. "Our work with The Liaison Group is the next step in our efforts to aid in the protection and growth of the cannabis sector on a federal and state level."

The Liaison Group is led by Principal Saphira Galoob, an entrepreneur, strategist, business lawyer and legislative professional with over two decades of experience in Washington, D.C.. She has a first-hand understanding and success with balancing the intersection between the passion and priorities of start-up enterprise with regulations and business realities. Within the Cannabis space, she has experience in designing and executing strategies to assist cannabis businesses to effectively navigate, participate and communication within the Congressional and Federal Agency landscape.

"I am honored to be working with Greenspoon Marder – a true leader in the cannabis law sector and one of the largest law firms serving this burgeoning industry," says Ms. Galoob. "Along with this team of talented and knowledgeable attorneys, we will have the opportunity to make a significant impact on the regulatory and legislative landscape governing medicinal and recreational cannabis use."

During her early career, Ms. Galoob worked on Capitol Hill for Congressman Bill Brewster. She worked as an Associate as DC-based law firm, Cole, Raywid & Braverman (now Davis, Wright, Tremaine). She also served as Regulatory Counsel for France Telecom's International Law Department in Paris, France. Additionally, Ms. Galoob pivoted to Legislative Affairs with a focus on a Federal Appropriations portfolio for Salem & Saxon. She also served as the Director of Institutional Advancement for Landmine Survivors' Network, responsible for institutional, public and private sector donors including US and foreign governments, foundations and high net worth donors.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our goal is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. Since our inception in 1981, Greenspoon Marder has become a full-service, Am Law 200 and NLJ 500 ranked law firm with more than 200 attorneys. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs across the United States. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

