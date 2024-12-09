Greenspoon Marder Boosts Immigration Practice Group with Addition of Partner Hector Chichoni in Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder enhances the firm's Immigration & Naturalization practice group with the addition of partner Hector A. Chichoni in the Miami office.

Mr. Chichoni focuses on U.S. and global immigration law, representing both corporate and individual clients, including healthcare organizations, Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, multinational corporations, universities, and professionals such as doctors, professors, researchers, and students. He handles international matters and business transactions and has represented clients in a variety of cases before the U.S. Immigration Court.

"I am very pleased to be joining Greenspoon Marder," said Mr. Chichoni. "The firm's immigration practice provides an inclusive, multifaceted, and interdisciplinary approach to solving clients' needs where my capabilities and the firm's vision for the future intersect. As a lawyer, I believe in forming a true partnership with my clients to help them further their objectives, and Greenspoon Marder offers a unique platform that fosters these advantageous, long-term relationships."

"Hector joining the firm reflects our commitment to providing quality legal services to both current clients and potential clients in anticipation of the new year and evolving policy changes regarding business immigration regulations. He has an extraordinary combination of legal knowledge, counseling, and practice experience that clients will find extremely helpful," said Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

"For over 26 years, Hector has been instrumental in helping multinational companies recruit and retain skilled foreign talent while ensuring compliance with immigration regulations," added Michael Marder, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder. "His proficiency in areas such as worksite enforcement, I-9 compliance, and state immigration laws make him an ideal fit for our nationally recognized Immigration & Naturalization practice group."

With extensive experience in large, complex corporate immigration matters, Mr. Chichoni has managed cases with potential impacts exceeding millions of dollars. He assists clients with immigration audits, and visa procurement (both nonimmigrant and immigrant), and advises non-U.S. companies on establishing U.S. operations for the transfer of key executives, managers, and specialists. Mr. Chichoni also represents employers in I-9 compliance and defends against worksite enforcement actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He guides investors and their families through all stages of the EB-5 immigration process, from adjustment of status and immigrant visa processing to consular interview preparation and source-of-funds documentation.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is a full-service law firm with over 225 attorneys and more than 20 office locations across the United States. With operations from Miami to New York and from Denver to Los Angeles, our firm attracts some of the nation's top talent in key markets and innovation hubs. Our core practice areas include Real Estate, Litigation, and Transactional Services, complemented by the capabilities of a full-service firm. Greenspoon Marder has held a spot on The American Lawyer's Am Law 200 as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015, and our goal is to provide exceptional client service by developing a thorough understanding of each client's business needs and objectives in order to provide strategic, cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenspoon Marder