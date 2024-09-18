Greenspoon Marder Boosts New York Litigation Practice with Addition of Philippe Zimmerman

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder expands the firm's Litigation Practice Group with the addition of partner Philippe A. Zimmerman in its New York and New Jersey offices. Mr. Zimmerman joins Greenspoon Marder from Moses Singer, where he was co-chair of the Litigation Practice Group.

Having spent more than 30 years as a litigator, Mr. Zimmerman possesses a broad range of experience. Whether representing clients in intellectual property rights, real estate and construction disputes or traditional commercial matters between business owners or partners, Mr. Zimmerman appreciates that no single approach works best in litigation and that a critical aspect of successfully representing clients is understanding their businesses and goals.

"Joining Greenspoon Marder represents a significant step in my career," said Mr. Zimmerman. "My years at Moses Singer have been immensely rewarding, and I am deeply grateful for the experience and support I've received. As I move to Greenspoon Marder, I am excited about the opportunity to use my knowledge to represent my clients in a new environment, that of a growing multi-office firm that provides a remarkably broad array of legal services and innovative solutions."

"We're thrilled to welcome Philippe and are confident that his extensive experience will bring tremendous value to our growing New York office. We are grateful that he has chosen Greenspoon Marder as the next step in his career and look forward to the impact he will have on our continued success," said Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

"Philippe's extensive legal background spanning over three decades, along with his proven leadership qualities in and out of the courtroom, will be instrumental in stewarding and supporting fellow attorneys that have recently joined our New York litigation team," said Michael Marder, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

In addition to representing clients in the financial services, advertising, technology, garment, entertainment, toy and product invention, real estate and construction industries, Mr. Zimmerman is active in the broader legal community as a member of the board of the NYU Law School Alumni Association and a co-chair of the Copyright and Trademark Committee of the Media Law Resource Center and the non-legal community, where he is a longtime member and former director of the French-American Chamber of Commerce.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is a full-service law firm with over 225 attorneys and more than 20 office locations across the United States. With operations from Miami to New York and from Denver to Los Angeles, our firm attracts some of the nation's top talent in key markets and innovation hubs. Our core practice areas include Real Estate, Litigation, and Transactional Services, complemented by the capabilities of a full-service firm. Greenspoon Marder has held a spot on The American Lawyer's Am Law 200 as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015, and our goal is to provide exceptional client service by developing a thorough understanding of each client's business needs and objectives in order to provide strategic, cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

