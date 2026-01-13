Greenspoon Marder Expands New York Office with Addition of James Wolff

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce that James Wolff has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Corporate and Innovation and Technology practice groups. His addition further strengthens the firm's capabilities in advising high-growth companies, founders, and investors navigating complex corporate and technology-driven transactions.

Mr. Wolff focuses his practice on handling complex corporate and technology-driven transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, venture and growth financings, securities, corporate governance, and commercial contracting. Drawing on his background as a founder, he brings a unique entrepreneurial perspective to counseling clients operating in high-innovation sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, medtech, aerospace, and emerging technologies. Over the course of his career, he has co-founded and/or contributed to numerous startup companies in emerging technology sectors, giving him firsthand insight into the legal and strategic challenges faced at every stage of growth.

"I am thrilled to join Greenspoon Marder and collaborate with such a forward-thinking team," said Mr. Wolff. "The firm's entrepreneurial spirit and collaborative culture provide the perfect platform for enhancing my efforts to help clients innovate, scale, and thrive in today's evolving markets."

"We are delighted to welcome James to the firm," said Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder. "His deep understanding of technology-driven businesses and his real-world startup experience make him a powerful advisor to our clients and a strong fit with our long-term growth strategy."

"James brings a rare combination of legal sophistication and entrepreneurial credibility," added Michael Marder, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder. "His ability to guide founders and investors through complex transactions while understanding the realities of building a company will be an immediate asset to our firm."

