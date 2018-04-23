Greenspoon Marder Continues Expansion on the West Coast With the Opening of Los Angeles Office

This expansion marks the opening of the Greenspoon Marder's third office in California – a vital region for the legal industry in the United States. The firm opened an office in San Diego in 2016, followed by an office in Nevada City in 2017. As the largest city on the West Coast, Los Angeles is an important legal and business market," comments Gerald Greenspoon, Co-Managing Director of Greenspoon Marder. "The addition of our Los Angeles team is the next step in our ongoing efforts to expand our national footprint and to provide seamless client service across the country."

"Our goal is to be provide the highest quality of service where our clients need us to be, and that requires our firm to consistently evolve alongside our clients with offices in key business centers," said Michael Marder, Co-Managing Director of Greenspoon Marder. "As a widely-recognized trial attorney in California, James Turken and his team of attorneys will enhance our firm's core capabilities and services across the West Coast."

James H. Turken is a partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Greenspoon Marder. Mr. Turken is an experienced trial attorney, having tried more than 60 jury trials, along with numerous bench trials and arbitrations nationally. He concentrates his practice in the areas of commercial litigation, intellectual property, trade secrets and market practices, trademarks, copyrights, securities litigation and enforcement defense, construction, and labor and employment litigation.

Fawn A. Schanz is a partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Greenspoon Marder. Ms. Schanz has extensive experience representing clients in a broad range of business litigation disputes, including cases for breach of contract, fraud, copyright and trademark infringement, and privacy and defamation matters. She also is experienced in defending wage and hour and misclassification class actions, harassment, discrimination and retaliation lawsuits, and litigating employee mobility suits such as restrictive covenants, protection of confidential and proprietary information, and trade secret misappropriation.

Rebecca Lawlor Calkins is a partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Greenspoon Marder. Ms. Calkins has extensive experience in a wide variety of business litigation matters for clients in the technology, software and music industries. She has successfully handled notable copyright and trademark infringement matters, including landmark copyright victories in high profile cases.

Honorable George P. Schiavelli (Ret.) is of counsel with the firm's Litigation Practice Group. He is recognized for his work in alternative dispute resolution. Honorable Schiavelli has extensive experience as an ADR neutral, federal court judge and state court judge, as well as experience in civil trial and appellate law. He is a former United States District Judge for the Central District of California and a former Los Angeles Superior Court Judge.

Kathleen Hipps is of counsel with the firm's Litigation Practice Group. She handles matters involving commercial and business litigation, intellectual property, entertainment, construction, securities, insurance dedicated funds, labor and employment, and general corporate work.

Jordan A. Bender is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group at the firm. He focuses on commercial litigation and intellectual property matters and represents clients in general business matters.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our goal is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. Since our inception in 1981, Greenspoon Marder has become a full-service, Am Law 200 and NLJ 500 ranked law firm with more than 200 attorneys. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs across the United States. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenspoon-marder-continues-expansion-on-the-west-coast-with-the-opening-of-los-angeles-office-300634214.html

SOURCE Greenspoon Marder

Related Links

http://www.gmlaw.com

