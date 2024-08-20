Greenspoon Marder Expands Litigation and Intellectual Property Practice Groups with Addition of Partners Brian Bloom and Brant Kuehn in New York Office

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder announces the expansion of both the firm's Litigation and Intellectual Property practice groups with the additions of partners Brian A. Bloom and Brant D. Kuehn in the New York office, along with associate attorneys Melissa "Mel" DeCandia and Tapan R. Oza.

Mr. Bloom regularly counsels clients creatively litigating or resolving commercial disputes involving or touching on intellectual property issues, reviews and analyzes a wide range of business issues and risk calculation, as well as assists with intricate corporate transactions involving intellectual property issues such as music catalog sale and acquisitions.

"Over the past decade, I have had the pleasure of working with some of the talented attorneys at Greenspoon Marder and noticed their level of sophistication. The deep bench and diverse practice groups attracted me to this family-friendly firm," said Mr. Bloom. "The leadership is second to none, is hands-on, and consists of a group of creative problem solvers who care about their people and their clients."

Mr. Kuehn, meanwhile, litigates complex commercial disputes, focusing on financial matters. He has advised clients in a wide range of disputed situations, including civil securities cases, restructurings and distressed situations, contested mergers and acquisitions, and securitizations, as well as managed regulatory investigations and internal investigations.

"As a dedicated litigator whose clients frequently require services beyond litigation, the opportunity to join Greenspoon Marder resonated with me. The firm champions a full-service approach, offering expertise in corporate and transactional law, real estate, hospitality, employment, and immigration, and other specialized areas. Additionally, it maintains a client-focused approach that is often scarce in larger firms," said Mr. Kuehn. "Greenspoon Marder has also been investing significant resources in expanding its New York presence and I am thrilled to be a part of this strategic growth."

"The firm remains committed to strengthening our legal capabilities, especially in high-growth markets like New York. We are excited to welcome both Brant and Brian, whose skillsets will be valuable to the firm and our clients," said Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

"Commercial and financial litigation are some of the strategic areas Greenspoon Marder has built its reputation on. Likewise, we continue to strengthen and fortify niche practices such as intellectual property. Brian and Brant's experiences in representing diverse clients across a broad spectrum of litigations and corporate transactions will immediately enhance our practices regionally and nationally," said Michael Marder, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

In addition to prosecuting and defending cases in state and federal courts, Mr. Kuehn also has deep experience in favorably resolving disputes through mediation and other alternative dispute-resolution tools. His ability to quickly understand his clients' businesses allows him to provide advice, analysis, and advocacy that goes beyond a narrow knowledge of legal principles and takes into account real-world commercial practicalities.

Mr. Bloom has broad knowledge of all facets of intellectual property rights, litigation, data privacy and cybersecurity, and licensing. He represents multi-industrious clients, including emerging brands, Fortune 500 companies, telecommunication companies, pharmaceutical companies, merchandising affiliates, photographers, and authors to name a few sectors of representation.

Ms. DeCandia represents individual and corporate clients in commercial litigation in state and federal courts, arbitrations, and mediations. She independently manages cases through the discovery phase of litigation, including propounding written requests, reviewing responses, overseeing document review, and taking depositions and has experience researching and drafting pleadings, dispositive motions, and settlement agreements.

Mr. Oza focuses his practice on complex cross-border commercial and insolvency disputes and government investigations. He has experience representing clients in federal courts, including bankruptcy courts, and administrative proceedings, as well as in responding to government enforcement actions instituted by varying government agencies.

