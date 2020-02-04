Greenspoon Marder Continues Strategic Growth Of National Cannabis And Tax Law Capabilities With Addition Of New Partner Nick Richards

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's Cannabis and Tax practice groups with the addition of partner Nick Richards in Denver.

"The addition of Nick contributes to our already deep bench of award-winning cannabis attorneys who are focused on delivering quality and value for our clients, whether locally or on a national scale," comments Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder. "Nick's diverse skillset makes him an incredible asset not only for the Tax and Cannabis practice groups, but for the firm at large," says Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

Mr. Richards represents individuals and businesses in tax audits & trials, M&A, in managing tax debt, and he advises cannabis companies, owners and investors in tax and regulatory compliance matters. Mr. Richards has been a tax attorney for more than twenty years beginning with the IRS where he was a leading trial attorney, a Chief Counsel advisor, and a Special Assistant United States Attorney.

Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with 240 attorneys and 26 locations across the United States. We are ranked amongst American Lawyer's Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Since our inception in 1981, our firm has been committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our mission is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs nationwide.

