Greenspoon Marder Expands Cannabis Law and Intellectual Property Practices with Addition of Partner Jon Purow

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder expands the firm's Cannabis Law and Intellectual Property practice groups with the addition of partner Jon Purow in the Newark and New York offices.

Mr. Purow concentrates his practice on general intellectual property litigation and transactions, as well as cannabis regulatory, intellectual property, and transactional matters. From start-ups to publicly traded multinational companies, Mr. Purow works with a broad array of clients to establish, protect, license and enforce their intellectual property. With respect to cannabis work, Mr. Purow navigates the idiosyncrasies and regulations of the constantly evolving industry to obtain optimal protection and efficient expansion of his client's brands, as well as shepherd clients through the state license application process and subsequent regulatory compliance.

"As the cannabis market continues to mature and states like New Jersey and New York legalize recreational use, clients seek all-encompassing legal representation to safeguard their interests, whether they are asset-light IP licensing businesses, or multi-state or single state cannabis license holders. The firm has an impressive combination of expansive reach and innovative legal solutions in the cannabis industry, and so I am excited to join this singular team to help accomplish our clients' goals," said Mr. Purow.

"As one of the first national law firms to create a dedicated cannabis practice, we strategically explore talent that will not only expand but enhance the capabilities of our group. Gaining Jon as a partner accomplishes that goal," said Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder. "Jon's forwarding-thinking approach to the industry and his immersion in the space will further guide our clients through this intricate legal landscape," added Michael Marder, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is a full-service law firm with over 240 attorneys and more than 20 office locations across the United States. With operations from Miami to New York and from Denver to Los Angeles, our firm attracts some of the nation's top talent in key markets and innovation hubs. Our core practice areas include Real Estate, Litigation, and Transactional Services, complemented by the capabilities of a full-service firm. Greenspoon Marder has held a spot on The American Lawyer's Am Law 200 as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015, and our goal is to provide exceptional client service by developing a thorough understanding of each client's business needs and objectives in order to provide strategic, cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

