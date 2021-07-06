Greenspoon Marder Expands Cannabis Law Practice In The Midwest And Names New Cannabis Group Chair

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's Cannabis Law practice group with the addition of five new attorneys in the firm's new Chicago location. Irina Dashevsky, Ryan Holz, Doug Sargent, and David Standa join as partners, and Robert Johnson joins the firm as of counsel. Additionally, the firm is pleased to name partner Nick Richards as Chair of the Cannabis Law practice group.

"We are thrilled to bolster our leading cannabis practice by welcoming this team of highly regarded cannabis attorneys. With a $1B+ market in the legal cannabis industry, Illinois has been a key focus in our strategic plan of expansion in the Midwest," says Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "Nick Richards has been an integral part of the growth and success of our cannabis practice. His dedication to the firm, extensive knowledge of the cannabis legal landscape and broad list of industry contacts make him a great fit for this new role as chair of the Cannabis Law practice group," says Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

Mr. Richards focuses his practice on representing individuals and businesses in tax audits & trials, M&A, in managing tax debt, and he advises cannabis companies, owners and investors regarding tax and regulatory compliance matters. Based in the firm's Denver office, he is widely recognized as a leading cannabis industry attorney and has extensive experience in IRC Section 280E and BSA cash reporting requirements. Mr. Richards is actively involved in the cannabis industry serving on the Board of Directors for the Bhang Corporation, a premier cannabis products company, and is a member of several cannabis organizations including the National Cannabis Industry Association.

Ms. Dashevsky advises clients on legal issues and legislative developments in the highly regulated cannabis industry. She represents clients on topics ranging from state-level licensing issues in multiple jurisdictions, to cannabis product labeling and marketing, to helping businesses develop appropriate internal policies and procedures. Ms. Dashevsky is a sought-after resource for her knowledge of the evolving cannabis industry in Illinois and across the U.S., and her ability to help cannabis, hemp and CBD related businesses navigate the legal landscape.

Mr. Holz advises clients on complex legal and business issues impacting cannabis-related businesses. Mr. Holz actively represents cannabis, hemp and CBD clients in Illinois on topics ranging from licensing issues, regulatory compliance, policies and procedures, and general business concerns. He has a comprehensive understanding of the cannabis laws across the U.S. and provides his clients with timely federal, state and local level developments.

Mr. Sargent has a comprehensive understanding of cannabis laws across the U.S. He thoughtfully advises clients on legal and regulatory issues associated with operating within the cannabis industry, including licensing, compliance, regulatory issues, and litigation. Indeed, he has considerable experience litigating in the cannabis space, navigating complex matters unique to the industry.

Mr. Standa currently focuses on the rapidly evolving cannabis industry and how recently passed legislation, like state-level legalization statutes and many pending federal regulations, impact companies with marijuana, hemp and CBD products. Mr. Standa advises cannabis clients throughout the Midwest on topics ranging from state-level licensing issues, compliance with seed-to-sale tracking requirements, tax issues, and litigation.

Mr. Johnson has over 25 years of global legal, business, franchise, and crisis management experience. He advises small and mid-sized companies to help them scale and gain access to capital. Mr. Johnson also assists companies in the development and execution of their corporate social responsibility and diversity initiatives.

About Greenspoon Marder

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of its founding in 1981, Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with 200 attorneys and locations across the United States. We are ranked among American Lawyer's Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Since our inception in 1981, our firm has been committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our mission is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs nationwide. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

