Greenspoon Marder Expands Construction Practice Group With The Addition Of Two Attorneys In New York

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's Construction, Real Estate and Litigation practice groups with the addition of partner Carol Sigmond and associate Joshua Deal in New York.

"We are excited to expand our incredible roster of talent to serve our clients' needs. Carol and Josh will work closely with our nationwide real estate and litigation teams, and further strengthen our growing New York presence," says Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "The demand for real estate services – in particular relating to construction and development – continues to feed our firm's growth," says Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

Ms. Sigmond focuses her practice on construction industry matters, including arbitration, appeals, bid protests, contract preparation, mediation, litigation, and suretyship. She represents clients in construction defect litigation relating to issues that arise when adjacent owners develop their properties, as well as expediting a builder's construction project by ensuring that the proper contracts are in place.

Mr. Deal concentrates his practice on commercial and civil matters litigating in state and federal courts in New York and handling appeals before the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Mr. Deal has experience representing construction industry clients on contract disputes, construction defect claims, delay claims, payment and performance bond claims, and mechanic's lien claims.

About Greenspoon Marder

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of its founding in 1981, Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with 200 attorneys and locations across the United States. We are ranked among American Lawyer's Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Since our inception in 1981, our firm has been committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our mission is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs nationwide. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

