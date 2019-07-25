Greenspoon Marder Expands Corporate & Business Capabilities With Addition Of New Partner Michael Smith In New York

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's Corporate & Business practice group with the addition of partner, Michael Smith in New York.

"Our firm is committed to providing seamless client service across our national platform. Michael will enhance our corporate team in New York and throughout the U.S., as we continue to strategically grow nationally," comments Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "Michael's extensive transactional experience adds a greater range of corporate services to our client offerings," comments Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

Mr. Smith is an international lawyer with more than 25 years' experience who advises on international capital markets, cross-border M&A, global fund formation and Shari'ah finance. Mr. Smith has significant experience advising on transactions into and out of the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and China, and regularly counsels boards, senior management and private equity firms on corporate governance, deal structuring and strategy.

The firm has continued to expand our corporate & business capabilities nationwide with the addition of senior counsels, Nicole Ostrowski in Los Angeles and Angela Ramey in Miami, and associate, Skylar Marshall in Denver.

Ms. Ostrowski is senior counsel in the Corporate & Business Practice Group at Greenspoon Marder LLP. Ms. Ostrowski's practice focuses on complex corporate transactions, including private equity transactions, strategic organizational structuring, debt financings, securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, venture capital investments, asset purchases, and joint venture arrangements.

Ms. Ramey is senior counsel in the Corporate & Business Practice Group at Greenspoon Marder LLP. She focuses her practice on all aspects of secured financing transactions including single lender, syndicated and mezzanine facilities involving cash flow, secured, asset-based, and acquisition facilities.

Mr. Marshall is an associate in the Corporate & Business Practice Group at Greenspoon Marder LLP. Mr. Marshall focuses his practice on corporate and commercial transactions. He has experience representing companies ranging from start-ups to multi-national corporations.

