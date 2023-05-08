Greenspoon Marder Expands Corporate Practice with Addition of Partner Jon Lyman

MIAMI, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder expands the firm's Corporate practice group with the addition of partner Jon Lyman in Miami.

Mr. Lyman provides over two decades of experience, including 15 years practicing internationally, in senior positions at major US law firms with advising corporate and financial institution clients on all manner of transactions, often involving cross-border elements. In addition to regularly advising on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, finance, debt, and equity offerings, Mr. Lyman is frequently called upon by directors and officers to provide legal counsel in connection with investment transactions, including for private equity, venture capital and family office clients, as well as international debt and equity securities issues and trading compliance.

"Being a Florida native, joining Greenspoon Marder was a natural decision for me. South Florida's vibrant market, along with the firm's stronghold presence in the region and nationally, will further expand the boundaries of my practice. I am pleased to be part of a team that shares a collaborative, entrepreneurial spirit and offers comprehensive business-oriented capabilities, which undoubtedly will enable me to expand my national and international practice with a Miami base. I look forward to sharing my experience and knowledge in helping global clients navigate through the complex legal landscape of corporate transactions and securities issues," said Mr. Lyman.

"We are delighted to welcome Jon to our Corporate practice group. With his extensive experience advising on complex, cross-border transactions and providing legal counsel on finance and compliance matters, Jon is an asset to our team," said Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder. "His deep knowledge of the international business landscape and his commitment to client service make him an excellent fit for our firm's culture and values. We look forward to working with Jon to continue delivering distinguished legal services," added Michael Marder, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

