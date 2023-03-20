Greenspoon Marder Expands Corporate Practice with Addition of Partner Talat Ansari in New York

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's Corporate and Litigation practice groups with the addition of partner Talat Ansari in New York.

Mr. Ansari advises on corporate and commercial transactions, M&A, finance, domestic and international litigation (American & Indian law), and arbitration. In addition, he counsels U.S. corporations on matters pertaining to Indian business law, banking, and foreign direct investment issues. Mr. Ansari provides his clients with more than four decades of experience in representing India-based industrial, servicing, and trading companies doing business in the U.S., including several large Indian conglomerate businesses with international reach and particularly extensive U.S. business objectives and holdings.

"What attracted me to Greenspoon Marder was the breadth of its areas of practice, the number of offices across the country, and the flexibility in its fee structures. The firm also has extensive experience in servicing Latin American businesses domestically. That experience, in turn, can be effortlessly adapted and utilized to servicing established and nascent South Asian businesses here in the United States – this, notably, being one of my areas of practice," said Mr. Ansari.

"Talat is a highly regarded international litigator with a tremendous repertoire in advising clients on arbitration matters. Our commitment to harvesting a first-rate litigation and corporate practice is evidently clear with having Mr. Ansari come onboard," said Michael E. Marder, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder. "Talat will be instrumental in steering our nationally ranked group through the complexities of international litigation. We are confident he will deliver pragmatic results to our clients operating in domestic and global markets," added Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

