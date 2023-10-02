Greenspoon Marder Expands Hospitality, Alcohol and Leisure Industry Group with Addition of Partner Jaci Flug

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder expands the firm's Hospitality, Alcohol and Leisure Industry Group with the addition of partner Jaci P. Flug in the New York office.

Ms. Flug is a seasoned legal professional with a remarkable track record of guiding tech startups and corporations through complex legal landscapes. Ms. Flug has previously served as general counsel and senior vice president at Drizly, the nation's leading and largest e-commerce platform for on-demand alcohol delivery. During this time, Ms. Flug played a pivotal role in the company's journey, from series C fundraising to its $1.1 billion acquisition by an American tech giant – a deal that involved extensive scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission. Beyond this, Ms. Flug has provided important counsel on a wide spectrum of legal matters, ranging from litigation and employment law to contracting, privacy, security, and marketing.

"As a regulator and in-house counsel, I've spent years helping innovators work within a complex alcohol regulatory world. Greenspoon Marder's abilities to support tech and innovation coupled with its nationally recognized Hospitality, Alcohol and Leisure practice made the firm an obvious choice. I'm excited for this new chapter in my career to work across all three alcohol tiers and assist clients nationwide," said Ms. Flug.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jaci as she joins our New York office. Her insights on industry and regulatory affairs and connections in the alcohol industry will further bolster our presence and practice on a national scale," said Michael Marder, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

"Jaci's experience at the intersection of the alcohol industry and technology brings an innovative dynamic and skill to our Hospitality, Alcohol and Leisure Industry Group, which serves as an added value to our current and future client base," added Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

Ms. Flug is a recognized authority in the beverage alcohol industry, having managed industry and regulatory affairs, fostering crucial relationships with regulators, legislators, industry members, and trade associations. She previously served as general counsel for the New York State Liquor Authority where she advised the Board on all disciplinary, licensing, and trade practice matters, including the legislation concerning the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of alcohol in the State of New York.

