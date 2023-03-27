Greenspoon Marder Expands Labor and Employment Practice with Addition of Partner Marie L. Wrighten

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's Labor and Employment practice group with the addition of partner Marie L. Wrighten.

Ms. Wrighten has extensive experience litigating a wide range of employment issues, including breach of contract, sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, wage and hour claims, unfair competition, and unfair trade practices. She has represented public and private companies in single plaintiff and class action lawsuits. In addition, Ms. Wrighten maintains a complex civil litigation and white-collar criminal law practice where she focuses on complex business and tort litigation with an emphasis on high exposure personal injury litigation, product liability matters, toxic torts, environmental litigation, and hospitality services liability lawsuits.

"I am delighted to join Greenspoon Marder. This opportunity is quite serendipitous in that the firm directly aligns with my career goals to be part of a well-established regional firm, with a national presence, where I can help grow its L.A. office. In addition, there is a clear synergy with my litigation background and trial experience and the firm's robust entrepreneurial platform. To me, the firm's commitment to client service, namely, providing outstanding legal services, innovative strategies and delivering results for clients, all within the rubric of creating a positive environment for attorneys to develop, and improving the communities where we live and work, positions the firm in the upper echelons of places to practice law," said Ms. Wrighten.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marie to the exceptional team of employment attorneys here at the Los Angeles office. The dynamic between employers and the workforce has rapidly become more nuanced in a short period of time. Marie's deep experience in civil litigation, stemming from a rich history of working in both the private and public sectors, enhances our efforts in guiding clients through regulation and policy changes," said Brian Koegle, partner in the Labor and Employment practice group at Greenspoon Marder.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is a full-service law firm with over 240 attorneys and more than 20 office locations across the United States. With operations from Miami to New York and from Denver to Los Angeles, our firm attracts some of the nation's top talent in key markets and innovation hubs. Our core practice areas include Real Estate, Litigation, and Transactional Services, complemented by the capabilities of a full-service firm. Greenspoon Marder has upheld a spot on The American Lawyer's Am Law 200 as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015, and our goal is to provide exceptional client service by developing a thorough understanding of each client's business needs and objectives in order to provide strategic, cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenspoon Marder