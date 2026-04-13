Greenspoon Marder Expands Los Angeles Office with the Addition of 10 New Attorneys

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its Los Angeles office with the addition of 10 attorneys from Resch Polster & Berger LLP, a premier Southern California boutique law firm known for its sophisticated business litigation and transactional practice. The team includes partners Ronald Resch, David Gitman, Robert Barnes, Andrew Jablon, Sandra Khalili, Stacey Knox, and Nicolas Ramniceanu, along with of counsel Michael Baum and Richard "Rick" Friedman, and senior counsel Jason Farber.

This strategic growth substantially enhances Greenspoon Marder's West Coast presence and strengthens the firm's national platform across a broad range of practice areas, including corporate and transactional matters, complex litigation, intellectual property, tax, estate planning, labor and employment, and sophisticated real estate and finance. The group brings deep experience advising on joint ventures, cross-border transactions, leasing, and development, as well as a strong reputation for industry-focused counsel.

"The addition of this highly respected group aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision to reinforce our long-term commitment to the Los Angeles market, deepen our capabilities and broaden our industry reach nationwide," said Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

"We are energized by the caliber, collaboration and entrepreneurial spirit this group brings to our firm. Their breadth of experience and strong client relationships complement our existing practices and create meaningful opportunities for cross-office collaboration as we continue to build on our momentum," said Michael Marder, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

"We are excited to join Greenspoon Marder and contribute to the firm's continued growth in Los Angeles and beyond," said Ronald Resch, partner in the firm's Los Angeles office. "Their entrepreneurial culture, national platform and collaborative approach align seamlessly with how we serve our clients. By combining our West Coast strengths with Greenspoon Marder's depth across key practice areas, we are well positioned to deliver even greater value, creativity and scale for clients navigating increasingly complex legal needs."

Mr. Resch represents a diverse portfolio of industry stakeholders, including real estate syndicators, investors, developers and brokers, as well as both landlords and tenants. He focuses his practice on the financial structuring of joint ventures and limited partnerships, where he applies a unique approach of entrepreneurial insight and corporate precision. He provides his clients with the necessary consulting services to fully capitalize on emerging market opportunities.

Mr. Baum specializes in corporate and business litigation with a distinguished reputation in the fashion and apparel industry. His practice serves clients across the sector, including fabric mills, printers, converters, importers, designers, manufacturers, factors, and national retail chains. Mr. Baum provides critical strategic guidance to a range of entities, from emerging start-ups to long-established global corporations, throughout every phase of their operations.

Mr. Gitman specializes in federal income taxation and the tax implications of high-value real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, private placements, syndications, joint ventures and 1031 exchanges. He also addresses the complex property tax issues associated with transfers of interests in entities that own California real estate. Mr. Gitman's experience encompasses the full lifecycle of business entities, from formation and operations to dissolution, with a specific focus on the tax and non-tax nuances of partnerships, limited liability companies, and corporations.

Mr. Barnes specializes in corporate and business litigation and counseling in a broad range of areas and industries, including real estate, corporate governance, business torts, contracts, and employment. He provides strategic counsel and sophisticated risk analysis to help clients navigate disputes with practical, cost-effective strategies that safeguard their interests while advancing their core business objectives. Beyond the courtroom, Mr. Barnes serves as a critical advisor on transactional matters, focusing on minimizing exposure by using clear, unambiguous language and robust insurance and indemnity protections.

Mr. Jablon represents a diverse range of clients, from high-net-worth individuals to global enterprises, across the apparel, entertainment, and sports industries, in complex business litigation, intellectual property, and contract law. His experience includes securing numerous seven-figure settlements and crafting innovative, strategic solutions to high-profile matters.

Ms. Khalili specializes in corporate and business litigation and pre-litigation strategic counseling. She has a proven track record of securing seven-figure settlements and judgments for her clients. Ms. Khalili uses her expertise and experience in provisional remedies, including obtaining pre-judgement attachments and writs of possession, to drive cases towards resolution by tying up defendants' assets pending trial. She is also effective in pursuing and opposing appeals and has received published opinions in her clients' favor. Ms. Khalili represents a diverse portfolio of high-net-worth individuals and corporate entities, and has experience across California, the U.S. and international markets, spanning a broad range of industries, including fashion, insurance, real estate, transportation, and manufacturing.

Mr. Knox specializes in complex civil litigation and dispute resolution with a focus on commercial, intellectual property, entertainment, and real estate matters, representing a diverse clientele through every phase of the litigation lifecycle, including high-stakes arbitration, mediation, and litigation through trial.

Mr. Ramniceanu guides clients through the complexities of transactional and real estate law. He specializes in structuring strategic joint ventures, partnerships, and syndications, as well as the full lifecycle of development projects, acquisitions, dispositions, and sophisticated financing and leasing arrangements. Mr. Ramniceanu's practice extends beyond the real estate sector to provide general corporate counsel to various business enterprises, advising on organizational matters, sales and capital raises.

Mr. Friedman specializes in commercial real estate transactions, with particular emphasis on shopping centers, hotels/casinos, multifamily, offices, mixed-use developments, privately-owned student housing, and high-end single-family properties, acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, financing, joint ventures (including partnerships and limited liability companies), syndications, cross-border transactions, work-outs and restructurings.

Mr. Farber specializes in comprehensive federal and state taxation matters as well as general and advanced estate planning. He advises clients ranging from for-profit entities to individual clients, providing strategic counsel on the full spectrum of business operations, from initial formation and governance to complex dissolutions. His extensive background includes navigating the intricacies of California property tax issues and 1031 exchanges.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is a full-service law firm with over 215 attorneys and more than 20 office locations across the United States. With operations from Miami to New York and from Denver to Los Angeles, our firm attracts some of the nation's top talent in key markets and innovation hubs. Our core practice areas include Real Estate, Litigation, and Transactional Services, complemented by the capabilities of a full-service firm. Greenspoon Marder has held a spot on The American Lawyer's Am Law 200 as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015, and our goal is to provide exceptional client service by developing a thorough understanding of each client's business needs and objectives in order to provide strategic, cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenspoon Marder