Greenspoon Marder Launches Blockchain, Digital Assets and Technology Transactions Practice Group

MIAMI, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the launch of the Blockchain, Digital Assets and Technology Transactions practice group. The practice will be led by new partner, Katya Fisher, who will be joining the firm's Miami office.

The Blockchain, Digital Assets & Technology Transactions practice group advises clients across the globe on an array of Blockchain and related matters. Our team of attorneys provides a comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of companies implementing Blockchain technology solutions and creating and deploying digital assets.

"Blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize the way the world does business. Our firm is committed to remaining forward-facing in the evolving areas of law, including Blockchain, so we can continue to meet the ever-changing business landscape affecting our clients," comments Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder. "Katya's vast understanding of the complex legal challenges that face companies implementing Blockchain technology made her the perfect fit for the launch of the practice," comments Michael Marder, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

Our multidisciplinary approach and extensive experience in a variety of related practices including corporate securities, business, government relations, labor and employment, regulatory compliance and taxation, as well as our renowned expertise in real estate, entertainment, litigation and cannabis enable us to better assist our clients in navigating the opportunities that arise and attain their strategic goals through the use of Blockchain and distributed ledger technologies.

Ms. Fisher represents clients in a broad range of corporate matters and technology transactions and advises clients with respect to legal matters in the Blockchain and digital assets industries. Having provided legal counsel to international technology and media companies, Ms. Fisher has also represented numerous high profile entrepreneurs, executives and celebrities in U.S. immigration matters.

For more information on the Blockchain, Digital Assets and Technology Transactions practice group, visit: https://www.gmlaw.com/blockchain/.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with 240 attorneys and 26 locations across the United States. We are ranked amongst American Lawyer's Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Since our inception in 1981, our firm has been committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our mission is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs nationwide. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

