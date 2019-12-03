Greenspoon Marder Launches Diversity Council

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is proud to announce that the firm has launched its Diversity Council. Led by Chief Diversity Officer and Partner Myrna Maysonet, the council will include Deputy Managing Partner Rebecca Bratter, Partner Nandini Nair, Senior Counsels Ronald A. Charlot-Aviles, Adriana Collado-Hudak, Michael Dailey, Joshua Remedios, and Marcela Bermudez, and Associate Nabil Rodriguez.

Greenspoon Marder's Diversity Council will collaborate on a regular basis to review and ensure the advancement of diversity and inclusion initiatives at the firm. The council is dedicated to creating a workplace that reflects the diversity of our clients and the communities in which we live and work. With over 70% of the firm comprised of female employees and 39% of our employees identifying as racial or ethnic minorities, Greenspoon Marder continues to diversify our ranks each and every day.

"At Greenspoon Marder, we strongly believe that by embracing our diversity and cultivating an inclusive environment, we enrich our employees, strengthen our Firm, support our community and enhance our ability to serve our clients across the globe," says Myrna Maysonet.

