Greenspoon Marder Promotes Four Attorneys to Partner in 2023

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the promotion of four attorneys to partner from various offices firm wide. The all-female class recognized for their professional accomplishments and outstanding client service includes Michele Clancy, Melissa Groisman, Jessica Sander, and Elizabeth Somerstein.

"We are proud to promote these four dedicated attorneys as partners to the firm. Each one has augmented the capabilities and reputation of Greenspoon Marder through their leadership, skillset, and expertise," said co-managing director, Gerald Greenspoon. "These promotions are a mere reflection of the years of high-quality service and fine work that these professionals have provided to our clients and communities. We look forward to their continued development and notable contributions to the firm," said co-managing director, Michael Marder.

Ms. Clancy is a member of the firm's Financial Services practice group in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. She focuses her practice on representing lenders and services throughout Florida in residential and commercial mortgage foreclosure. She handles mediations, litigation, and trials. Ms. Clancy also assists lenders in compliance issues, loss mitigation, modification agreements, and senior lien monitoring. She received her law degree from Nova Southeastern University's Shepard Broad Law Center.

Ms. Groisman is a fully bilingual member of the firm's Real Estate practice group in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. She has extensive experience representing clients in the acquisition, development, financing, leasing, and disposition of multifamily, residential, industrial, office and retail properties. She received her law degree from the University of Miami School of Law and her B.A. from Duke University.

Ms. Sander is a member of the firm's Litigation practice group in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. She focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation and business litigation matters in state and federal courts in Florida and across the country. Ms. Sander represents clients in complex commercial litigation matters, including contract disputes, fraud-based claims, class action defense, defamation-based claims, probate litigation and employment disputes. An advocate for the importance of arts and culture in the community, she serves as a Board Member of the Business for the Arts of Broward organization. She received her law degree from Emory University School of Law.

Ms. Somerstein is a member of the firm's Land Use & Zoning practice group in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She concentrates her practice on representing real estate developers and property owners on complex land use, zoning, and environmental permitting matters. Ms. Somerstein is credentialed by the U.S. Green Building Council as a LEED AP BD+C, and received her law degree from the University of Miami School of Law.

