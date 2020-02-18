Greenspoon Marder Promotes Robert Finkle To Partner

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the promotion of Robert Finkle from senior counsel to partner.

"Robert's extensive knowledge of the cannabis industry has made him an invaluable asset to the firm. We are eager to see him further thrive as a partner," said co-managing director, Michael Marder. "Robert's promotion to partner is a testament to his exceptional work ethic and his devotion to his practice, clients, and the firm at large. We are proud to have him as a part of the Greenspoon Marder team," said co-managing director, Gerald Greenspoon.

Robert D. Finkle is partner in the Cannabis Law practice group at Greenspoon Marder LLP. Mr. Finkle first began advocating for medical cannabis patients, collectives and cooperatives in 2010 and had early successes using the collective model to defend criminal charges, obtain the return of thousands of dollars in seized medical cannabis goods, and securing authorization from various local jurisdictions for his clients to cultivate, manufacture and dispense medical cannabis. Today he represents commercial cannabis companies throughout California at every level of the supply chain on a variety of matters including business organization, licensing and compliance, land use and real estate, commercial transactions, and civil disputes. Mr. Finkle uses his extensive experience with the unique issues faced by the cannabis industry to obtain the results his clients seek.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with 240 attorneys and 26 locations across the United States. We are ranked amongst American Lawyer's Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Since our inception in 1981, our firm has been committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our mission is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs nationwide. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

